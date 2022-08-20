Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation tests for swine flu at its own lab for quicker action
To get quicker results, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s state-of-the-art RT-PCR lab developed during the Covid pandemic has now started testing for swine flu as well. The decision has been taken in view of the rising cases in the city.
So far, the H1-N1 samples of the suspect swine flu patients in the city were sent to NIV, Pune lab. With NMMC testing the samples at its own lab now, the reports will be available faster that will help in suitable treatment of the patients at the earliest.
The first swine flu case in the city was detected on July 19. So far, 74,968 suspect swine flu patients have been screened in the OPD. Of these, 33 cases were confirmed and six of these patients are currently under treatment. As per the central health department guidelines, samples of five patients with severe symptoms have been taken for testing.
The 5,000 tests capacity lab started on August 4, 2020 has, in the past two years, tested 13,73,288 Covid samples.
Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said, “When we developed the lab with the necessary modern equipment, we had decided that it will be used for tests even after the Covid pandemic subsides and hence provisions were made accordingly. Hence, with cases of swine flu on the rise, the lab has now started testing the suspect samples. H1–N1 tests are being conducted by us there, making NMMC the second municipal corporation in the State after BMC to conduct such tests in its own lab.”
NMMC has made arrangements for treating patients at its hospital in Vashi. The samples of these patients are being collected at the hospital itself and sent to the lab in the Nerul hospital.
On the precautionary measures being taken, Bangar said, “Pregnant women, high blood pressure or diabetic patients along with doctors, nurses and other medical staff involved in testing, treatment and care of swine flu patients are being given a vaccine dose at the three civic hospitals and 23 UHPs. So far, 1,499 doses have been administered.”
4 years and counting, Thane residents still waiting for resurfacing of Gaondevi Maidan
Four years on, the residents of Naupada are still awaiting the resurfacing of the Gaondevi Maidan that was dug up by the Thane Municipal Corporation for construction of an underground parking facility. The parking was opposed by residents who claimed that they would lose their only open space in the area. However, the corporation has claimed that they would restore the ground within two years.
Dogs caught from residential complex in Nerul not violent, says NMMC
Dog feeders of Seawoods Estate Sectors 54, 56 and 58, Nerul, are a delighted lot as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has notified that the six dogs earlier caught by the animal department are healthy and non-violent. The letter issued on August 18 stated that the agency In Defense of Animal had kept the dogs captured from the society under observation for six days. The decision is a victory for the dog lovers.
Close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan arrested by Thane cops
The Thane Crime Branch property cell nabbed Billal Mustafa Sayyed on Friday, a gang member of gangster Chhota Rajan and who was arrested in 2011 and had jumped parole from Nagpur jail. He was awarded life imprisonment for killing Iqbal Kaskar's bodyguard. In 2011, Arif Sayed alias Baeel was shot dead on the ground floor of Kaskar's residence at Pakmodia street of South Mumbai. Since then Sayyed was on the radar of the police officials.
BMC issues 3-day deadline to raze 3 dilapidated buildings in Borivali society
Mumbai: A day after the 44-year-old dilapidated building in Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar Society, Borivali West, came crashing down, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered razing of three more buildings in the same society that are in poor condition. The civic body has also issued the society and its developer a three-day deadline till 11 am on Monday to start the demolition drive.
Two FIRs against city textile company for duping banks of ₹59.26 crore
Mumbai The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has registered two first information reports (FIRs) and booked seven directors of a Lower Parel-based textile company for allegedly duping two multinational banks; DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, to the tune of ₹59.26 crore. The accused company and its directors availed loans from the two banks by mortgaging their textile machinery and stocks.
