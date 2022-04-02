Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system (VMS) within the next three months.

The civic administration’s disaster management department has proposed to enhance the technology used to detect any kind of security breach within the headquarters by visitors as well as the vehicles entering the premises.

“It was necessary to upgrade the security system of the building that sees a major inflow of visitors, officials and political representatives. The idea is to avert any form of security breaches and even streamline the process of visitor’s interactions,” said the deputy municipal commissioner (Disaster Management) Anant Jadhav.

The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS.

Close monitoring on the entry and exit of visitors into the headquarters premises is envisioned with the web-based management system. The system is to be provisioned to allow the concerned authority to allow or deny access to designated areas within the building.

“Through the VMS, we should be able to assign time-bound visiting cards, schedule appointments and even provide detailed entry cards. There will also be a high resolution digital camera for capturing the image of the visitor. With this system, it will be easier to track and keep a record of appointments scheduled,” said Jadhav.

A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures. The pole is to have a detection range of 0.70m and is required to conduct full 360-degree body scanning. “Two poles will be placed to detect any form of ferrous substance, cell phones and contraband concealed while visitors walk by. Machinery equipped to capture multi-angle images of the vehicle entering the premises and scan the number plate to provide the details of the owner is being sought. The tender has been floated and in 14 days we are expecting to finalise the work order. The onus of providing the equipment as well as the annual maintenance will be on the service provider,” informed the official.