Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system (VMS) within the next three months.
The civic administration’s disaster management department has proposed to enhance the technology used to detect any kind of security breach within the headquarters by visitors as well as the vehicles entering the premises.
“It was necessary to upgrade the security system of the building that sees a major inflow of visitors, officials and political representatives. The idea is to avert any form of security breaches and even streamline the process of visitor’s interactions,” said the deputy municipal commissioner (Disaster Management) Anant Jadhav.
The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS.
Close monitoring on the entry and exit of visitors into the headquarters premises is envisioned with the web-based management system. The system is to be provisioned to allow the concerned authority to allow or deny access to designated areas within the building.
“Through the VMS, we should be able to assign time-bound visiting cards, schedule appointments and even provide detailed entry cards. There will also be a high resolution digital camera for capturing the image of the visitor. With this system, it will be easier to track and keep a record of appointments scheduled,” said Jadhav.
A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures. The pole is to have a detection range of 0.70m and is required to conduct full 360-degree body scanning. “Two poles will be placed to detect any form of ferrous substance, cell phones and contraband concealed while visitors walk by. Machinery equipped to capture multi-angle images of the vehicle entering the premises and scan the number plate to provide the details of the owner is being sought. The tender has been floated and in 14 days we are expecting to finalise the work order. The onus of providing the equipment as well as the annual maintenance will be on the service provider,” informed the official.
Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own. On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The video showed three men riding a bike.
Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water
The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads. Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42 is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them.
Thane district sees decline in TB cases with area becoming green zone
Thane district has seen a decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases with the district now in the green zone from its previous red zone. Following the State Health Department's analysis related to screening and treatment of TB, Thane District's rural areas were declared to be in the red zone due to poor performances related to TB awareness in February this year. The cases saw a decline after various campaigns and awareness programmes.
Bank fraud: Former MLC’s properties to be auctioned for failure to pay dues
PUNE Recovery officer has issued public notice to auction sealed properties of former Nationalist Congress Party leader and Member of Legislative Council Anil Bhosale to pay dues in the case of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative bank fraud. Bhosale, housed in Yerawada jail, and others have been accused of siphoning off money from the bank. Bhosale's wife Reshma Bhosale was an elected member with Bharatiya Janata Party in Pune Municipal Corporation.
CM Bommai: Crime can be controlled if police stops compromising with criminals
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime. Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."
