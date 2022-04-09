Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to promote boxing among its civic school students
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) sports department is determined to ensure that students studying in municipal schools get ample exposure to different sporting activities.
After the success seen with conducting football premier matches exclusively for municipal school students, the department has decided to explore the field of boxing. An estimated ₹7 lakh is provisioned to get the basic infrastructure and training module ready for both the teachers and students.
“The primary goal is to give our students early exposure to different types of sports played in the country. Our attempt to groom budding football players has led to the formation of 10 teams of boys and girls capable of playing premier football matches. Along the same lines, we have now worked out the model to conduct training for boxing as well,” said deputy municipal commissioner (sports), Manojkumar Mahale.
The entire planning process is being done along with the NMMC education department. Accordingly, the education department has finalised the school wherein the training is to be provided and officials are in talks with the district boxing federation to provide professional coaches as well as help with the setting up of the required infrastructure.
“Considering that our students will be benefitting with the activity, it was decided to provide space within school No. 78 in Ghansoli wherein the basic infrastructure like the mat, boxing ring, punching bag, etc. are to be set up,” informed deputy municipal commissioner (education), Jaydeep Pawar.
The first-of-its-kind project will commence with NMMC sports teachers undergoing preliminary training. Following this, interested students are to be identified.
“Since neither the teachers nor the students have any idea about how this sport is being played, it was decided that first and foremost training will be imparted to the teachers. Once teachers are well versed with the rules and tactics, it will be easier for them to motivate the students,” said Mahale.
A total of 16 teachers are to be trained to play the sport and the teachers in turn are required to select 15 boys and 15 girls keen to learn about the sport. Based on the response from the students, the department will also be finalising special summer camp activity concentrating on boxing.
