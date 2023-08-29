Navi Mumbai Sole subway at Nerul waterlogged again

Pedestrians are once again faced with the dilemma to trespass on the railway tracks or wade through water logged subway to crossover to either side of Seawoods node. The sole subway that connects east and west of the node is submerged with water making it unsafe for pedestrians to cross.

The subway built by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) as a safest solution for residents to travel east to West Side of the node without risking lives by crossing from railway tracks is submerged in rain water.

“To cross from either side of the node, this subway is the most easiest way of travelling. But with every rainfall the subway gets clogged making it impossible for pedestrians to walk through. So the next best step is to use the alternate kachha route adjacent to the railway tracks, “ said Darpan Singh, a student.

Repeated instances of trespassing and resultant loss of lives had prompted Cidco to construct the subway in 2015 at the cost of 30 lakhs. However the failure to maintain the structure is posing to be a challenge.

“ The administration is required to place a water disposal pump but that is not done till date. Every year during rainy season the subway gets filled with water. Even otherwise the upkeep of the subway or even the station complex is of substandard nature, “ said Swati Deshpande, a resident from sector 50 Seawoods.

Cidco official stated of getting the blockage removed. “ Whenever water gets clogged, immediate measures are taken to clear the subway. We will inspect the area and ensure that the subway is always functional and pedestrians don’t trespass onto the railway lines, “ Said an engineer from CIDCO.