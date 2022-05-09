Navneet Rana calls Sanjay Raut 'popat', says will file FIR for threatening her

Maharashtra's independent MP Navneet Rana said on Monday she will approach the police and lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against "popat" Sanjay Raut. In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the recently out-of-jail MP from the western state's Amravati constituency alleged that she was “openly threatened” by a goon-like MP.

“Sanjay Raut, who is known in Maharashtra as a ‘popat’ said he will bury me 20-feet deep…for using such language, I am fully ready to file an FIR against such a ‘popat’. If required, I will go to the police station myself and lodge the FIR,” Navneet said.

Her jibe against the Shiv Sena MP comes on a day the Mumbai sessions court issued notice to the duo after city's Khar Police filed an application to issue a non-bailable warrant for re-arresting them on the ground of breaching bail conditions.

Public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat filed the plea on behalf of Khar Police, stating that the Rana couple violated one of the bail conditions that were imposed on them by the sessions court when they were granted bail last week. Gharat confirmed the Maharashtra government's decision to file the plea for the MP-MLA couple's bail cancellation on Sunday evening.

Additional sessions judge RN Rokade has posted the plea for hearing on May 18, and also asked the Rana couple to issue their reply in the matter by the same date.

Navneet and Ravi were granted bail on May 4, and they walked out of Mumbai's Byculla women's prison and Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, respectively, the following day. As per the court orders, the couple were restrained from speaking or making any statement on the Hanuman Chalisa recital matter to the media. However, Gharat said on Sunday that after careful perusal of the conversation between the Rana couple and the media, it has been concluded that they violated the bail condition.

“We are duty-bound to bring to the notice of the court about the same (flouting of bail condition) and will seek cancellation of the bail granted to the couple,” the public prosecutor added.

Meanwhile, Navneet who was taken to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai's suburban Bandra region for her spondylitis treatment shortly after leaving Byculla on May 5, was discharged on Sunday. Her husband has alleged that Byculla jail authorities did not pay attention to Navneet despite her complaint of health issues and request for hospitalisation.

The Rana couple were arrested on April 23 from their home after their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's family residence ‘Matoshree’. They dismissed the call later but were still booked by Mumbai Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition and creating enmity between different groups.