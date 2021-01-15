Nawab Malik’s son-in-law sent to NCB custody till January 18

The metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday remanded Sameer Khan, son-in-law of minority affairs and skill development minister Nawab Malik to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till January 18.

Khan was arrested by NCB on Wednesday in connection with a drug case. Khan’s name cropped up in connection with the seizure of 200 kilograms of marijuana after the agency arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar and two sisters Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra, on January 9.

After the arrest, Khan was produced before the magistrate court where the special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande sought his custody for further investigation.

Sarpande contended that during questioning of Sejnani, they came across several chat messages and exchange of money.

The prosecution pointed out that Sejnani was developing a product that included tobacco, marijuana and CBD spray in it. “We have evidence to show that Khan was an investor in the business. We have recovered money trail to the tune of ₹7 lakhs exchanged between the two. They were in the process of making an agreement for their business,” Sarpande contended.

The prosecution further contended that Sejnani has admitted this and claimed that they were making a herbal product.

The allegations were denied by Khan’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed saying Khan was not aware of any of Sejnani’s activities. “The money was given to Sejnani as a loan, which he had returned. The WhatsApp chat messages were for the supply of cigarettes during the lockdown.”

After hearing both the sides, the court remanded Khan to NCB custody till January 18. The court has also extended custody of other accused till January 18.