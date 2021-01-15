Nawab Malik’s son-in-law sent to NCB custody till January 18
The metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday remanded Sameer Khan, son-in-law of minority affairs and skill development minister Nawab Malik to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till January 18.
Khan was arrested by NCB on Wednesday in connection with a drug case. Khan’s name cropped up in connection with the seizure of 200 kilograms of marijuana after the agency arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar and two sisters Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra, on January 9.
After the arrest, Khan was produced before the magistrate court where the special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande sought his custody for further investigation.
Sarpande contended that during questioning of Sejnani, they came across several chat messages and exchange of money.
The prosecution pointed out that Sejnani was developing a product that included tobacco, marijuana and CBD spray in it. “We have evidence to show that Khan was an investor in the business. We have recovered money trail to the tune of ₹7 lakhs exchanged between the two. They were in the process of making an agreement for their business,” Sarpande contended.
The prosecution further contended that Sejnani has admitted this and claimed that they were making a herbal product.
The allegations were denied by Khan’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed saying Khan was not aware of any of Sejnani’s activities. “The money was given to Sejnani as a loan, which he had returned. The WhatsApp chat messages were for the supply of cigarettes during the lockdown.”
After hearing both the sides, the court remanded Khan to NCB custody till January 18. The court has also extended custody of other accused till January 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cabinet committee gives a go-ahead to Mumbai’s Versova-Virar sea link
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Register FIR against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, seeks petition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawab Malik’s son-in-law sent to NCB custody till January 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-Bombay’s firm bags deal to supply drones for Indian Army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Pawar questions composition of SC appointed committee on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Students’ claims on fees are objectionable, says TISS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Approve proposal on singing Vande Mataram in all municipal-aided schools, BJP demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kukreja murder: Accused had a violent streak, says Mumbai Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Owner of popular tea brand targeted by sextortion gang on dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government adds 1,388 ha of mangrove area in Thane as forest land
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol price in Mumbai up to ₹91.32/l, diesel rises to record ₹81.60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cannot hear petitions challenging rejection of poll nomination forms: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu confirmed in Maharashtra districts of Beed and Nanded; state death toll soars to 3,378
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Amid other leaders’ complaints, NCP won’t ask Munde to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP chief Sharad Pawar terms rape allegation against Munde as 'serious'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox