Nawab Malik-Yasmeen Wankhede defamation case: Court issues show cause notice to Amboli police

Mumbai: A magistrate court on Friday issued a show cause notice to the Amboli police for not producing the inquiry report on the defamation and stalking case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, as directed by the court earlier.

The case dates back to January 2021 when Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, claimed that the NCP leader made defamatory remarks against her in his tweets and television interviews and even stalked her on social media platforms.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of Bandra on Friday directed that a show cause notice be issued against the Amboli police for not filing a report on the case. In January this year, the court directed the Amboli police to conduct an investigation into the defamation and stalking complaint against Malik and submit the report.

In her complaint, Yasmeen claimed that Malik made defamatory remarks against her and her family, posted her photographs on social media with defamatory captions, made scandalous remarks against her in various interviews due to the grudge against her brother. Sameer was serving as the zonal director of NCB at that time and had busted several drug rackets involving names of high profile people, including Malik’s son-in-law, she said.

The petition was initially filed before the Andheri magistrate court. It was later transferred to the Bandra magistrate court, which serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) court.