Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nawab Malik-Yasmeen Wankhede defamation case: Court issues show cause notice to Amboli police

ByRevu Suresh
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The case dates back to January 2021 when Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, claimed that the NCP leader made defamatory remarks against her in his tweets and television interviews and even stalked her on social media platforms

Mumbai: A magistrate court on Friday issued a show cause notice to the Amboli police for not producing the inquiry report on the defamation and stalking case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, as directed by the court earlier.

Mumbai, India - October 26, 2021: Actress Kranti Redkar, wife of Sameer Wankhede and sister Yasmeen Wankhede address a press conference at Andheri (West), in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - October 26, 2021: Actress Kranti Redkar, wife of Sameer Wankhede and sister Yasmeen Wankhede address a press conference at Andheri (West), in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The case dates back to January 2021 when Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, claimed that the NCP leader made defamatory remarks against her in his tweets and television interviews and even stalked her on social media platforms.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of Bandra on Friday directed that a show cause notice be issued against the Amboli police for not filing a report on the case. In January this year, the court directed the Amboli police to conduct an investigation into the defamation and stalking complaint against Malik and submit the report.

In her complaint, Yasmeen claimed that Malik made defamatory remarks against her and her family, posted her photographs on social media with defamatory captions, made scandalous remarks against her in various interviews due to the grudge against her brother. Sameer was serving as the zonal director of NCB at that time and had busted several drug rackets involving names of high profile people, including Malik’s son-in-law, she said.

The petition was initially filed before the Andheri magistrate court. It was later transferred to the Bandra magistrate court, which serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) court.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Nawab Malik-Yasmeen Wankhede defamation case: Court issues show cause notice to Amboli police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On