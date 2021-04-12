IND USA
The Narcotics Control Bureau summoned Dawood Ibrahim's aide Raziq Chikna on Monday. (Photo: NCB Facebook)
NCB summons Dawood Ibrahim's aide Raziq Chikna

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:06 PM IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Dawood Ibrahim aide Raziq Chikna.

Earlier on April 2, Raziq's brother Danish Chikna was arrested in Rajasthan.

In a joint statement, NCB and police said that Danish Chikna managed the drugs factory of gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra's Dongri.

"Drugs were seized from his vehicle. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. Warrants were also issued against him in two cases," said the statement.

narcotics control bureau mumbai news
