NCP activist booked for lack of safety arrangements at Dahi Handi event
Mumbai: The police has registered an FIR against a Vile Parle-based Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activist, who had organised a Dahi Handi programme, for failing to ensure adequate safety arrangements as a result of which two govindas fell and sustained serious head injuries.
The police has booked Riyaz Shaikh (36), a resident of Valmiki Nagar in Vile Parle. According to the police, Shaikh had on Friday organised a Dahi Handi programme at Valmiki Chowk Justice Chagla Marg.
Shivshambho Govinda Pathak from Chemburkar Wadi decided to attempt to break the handi, during which two govindas -- Vinay Shashikant Rabade (20) and Sandesh Prakash Dalvi (22) -- fell from the human pyramid and sustained serious head injuries. They were rushed to the nearby hospital.
“The members of the govinda team were not provided with any necessary safety equipment due to which the two sustained grievous injuries. As a result, a case has been registered against the organiser,” said Shripad Kale, assistant police commissioner, Vakola division.
Shaikh has been booked on charges of 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).
He has not been arrested yet, added ACP Kale.
Prayagraj multiple murders: DNA samples of arrested criminals don’t match, says FSL report
The DNA samples of nine members of Kharwar gang arrested over their suspected involvement in the murders of nine members of two families in two incidents that took place in November last year and April this year in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj district did not match with the DNA samples collected from the scenes of crime, revealed the test report. Four members of a family were killed at Gohri village on November 24 last year.
Vacant posts, lack of basic amenities: MU staff highlight troubles ahead of VC’s retirement
Mumbai: Weeks before the current vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai is scheduled to retire, staff and teachers of the varsity have highlighted several issues that have been left pending by tVC Suhas Pednekarfor some months, if not years. Pednekar, who took over as the VC of the university in April 2018, is all set to retire on September 8.
IITB awards record 449 PhDs this year
Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay awarded a record 449 PhD degrees this year, up from 378 last year. Officials from the institute called it a first of its kind as the institute managed to award more than 400 PhDs in one academic year. The chief guest for the function this year was chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla.
Pharmacy worker beaten over power disruption at Dahi Handi event
Palghar: A 25-year-old pharmacy worker in Nallasopara has filed a complaint against four people for allegedly thrashing him over electricity disruption to a Dahi Handi event. The complainant, Dinesh Chaudhari, works at Telco Medico, a pharmacy on Achole Road in Nallasopara. He said that on Friday afternoon, accused Raju Shelar approached him asking why the electricity connection was disrupted for Dahi Handi celebrations. Chaudhari called the pharmacy owner and handed over the phone to Shelar.
Tremors in Lucknow as 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Indo-Nepal border
The tremor was felt for a few seconds, said those who experienced it. Several others also ran for safety. There has been no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property so far. Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes. Earthquakes above 7 cause severe destruction and loss of life over large areas. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Friday.
