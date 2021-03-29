NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo surgery for gallbladder stones

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with gallbladder stones and is likely to be operated upon at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on March 31, party officials said. All his scheduled meetings have also been cancelled till further notice.

Pawar complained of abdominal pain and was taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check up on Sunday evening. He was diagnosed with gallbladder stone and was advised immediate surgery.

“Pawar saheb was on blood thinner medication but it has been stopped following doctors’ advice. On March 31, he will be admitted to the hospital for an endoscopy followed by a surgery the same day,” said Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson, NCP.

Party insiders said that Pawar is stable and is resting at home.

NCP had declared that Pawar will travel to West Bengal on a three-day visit from April 1. Pawar had planned to campaign in West Bengal in support of Mamata Banerjee by holding rallies and meeting her and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Trinamool Bhavan.

Assembly elections began in West Bengal from March 27 and will take place in eight phases.