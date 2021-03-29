IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / NCP leader Nawab Malik says BJP spreading 'rumours', denies Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah meeting
NCP's Nawab Malik alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'spreading rumors'.(Twitter/@nawabmalikncp)
NCP's Nawab Malik alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'spreading rumors'.(Twitter/@nawabmalikncp)
india news

NCP leader Nawab Malik says BJP spreading 'rumours', denies Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah meeting

"For the last two days, rumors are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," NCP leader Nawab Malik said.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:27 AM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik leader on Sunday dismissed the reports of meeting between his party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'spreading rumors'.

"A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumors are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," Malik said.

There has been speculation in political circles that Shah met Pawar and Praful Patel on Saturday.

Earlier today at a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also refrained from confirming the reports of his meeting with NCP supremo Pawar, saying that "everything cannot be made public".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawab malik maharashtra ncp amit shah sharad pawar + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP