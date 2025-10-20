NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar to hold hunger strike demanding farm loan waiver

MUMBAI: In response to farmers’ unhappiness with the flood relief package, the opposition parties have started pressuring the state government for a farm loan waiver. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar declared a one-day symbolic hunger strike on Monday at the main entrance of the Jagadguru Saint Shri Tukaram Maharaj Temple at Dehu in Pune.

Rohit said that he made this decision to remind the government of its poll promise as the farmers are reeling with an acute financial crisis this Diwali after losing everything in the devastating floods.

“Due to excessive rainfall, the farmers are completely devastated. While ministers and MLAs in the government are celebrating a glittering Diwali, the farmers cannot even afford to light a lamp at their doorstep and will remain in darkness. It is now critically important to remove the noose of debt hanging around their neck, so that they can see a ray of hope to live on,” Rohit wrote in a post on X.

He said he chose this venue as a symbolic gesture, as the saint had once immersed the ledgers of his father’s money lending business into the Indrayani River, thereby waiving off the debts of the people. “In worldly terms, Tukobaray is often recognised as the first to forgive farmers’ debts,” he explained.

“Yet, this government refuses to decide on a loan waiver. Therefore, to awaken this government, which has turned a blind eye and is intoxicated with power, I will be holding a symbolic hunger strike on Monday,” he announced. “I sincerely hope that this government finally gains the wisdom to grant loan waivers to farmers, and we pray at the feet of Tukobaray that it does.”

As more than 3 million farmers sustained crop losses on 6.5 million hectares across the state, the opposition parties have been pushing for a farm loan waiver; the agrarian community also lost their homes, cattle and their fields rendered infertile by waterlogging.