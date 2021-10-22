Near 2 century-old Thane Civil Hospital to be converted into multi-speciality hospital

Forty seven-year-old Ganesh Vaze, a resident of Bhiwandi village, could not afford treatment at a private hospital for a leg injury. He went to the Civil Hospital in Thane but all the beds were occupied in June due to the spike in Covid cases and other monsoon-related illnesses within the district. Vaze then headed to Mumbai for treatment. However, it was difficult for his family members to stay with him or provide support throughout as it was very far from their home.

With hardly 300 beds, Thane Civil Hospital caters to the entire rural population and those who cannot afford in the urban areas of Thane district. Like Vaze, there are many who are keen on getting better facilities and additional beds within the hospital.

Plans to convert the more than 180-year-old hospital into a multi-specialty hospital are under way. Meanwhile, a two storied structure near the Mental Hospital, near Teen Haath Naka , has been set up where the maternity and paediatric ward will be shifted from the Civil Hospital while it is under renovation.

“We have some last-minute fittings and fire safety-related measures that are under way at the new structure, as of now. Once we get a go ahead from the fire department, we shall start the hospital. It is expected soon after Diwali,” said Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane Civil Hospital.

This move will be a welcome relief for the locals within Thane district as the new hospital’s capacity will be triple the current size.

A two-storey structure has been converted into a special maternity and paediatric ward with NICU facilities as well near the Mental Hospital in Teen Haath Naka, Thane This structure will be converted into a special women and children’s facility once the Civil Hospital is revamped completely.

“Currently, we will only start with shifting the women and paediatric ward at the additional structure. It also has a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and nutritional rehabilitation centre for malnourished children. The Covid and emergency wards will continue to be at the existing Civil Hospital. Once the renovation of the hospital begins, based on the pandemic situation, we shall take a call regarding the Covid facility,” added Pawar.

“There is no such provision in the rural areas, the only affordable option is to come to this civil hospital. But the number of beds available here is not sufficient for the number of people that visit on a daily basis. Anytime we have visited the hospital for our family members or neighbours in the villages we have noticed the long waiting period and difficulty to get beds. Although treatment and immediate medical provisions are available, getting a bed becomes difficult,” added Vaze.

The Civil Hospital is a stone structure built during the British era in 1835. The British used it as a medical facility and it has continued to serve patients in Thane and nearby areas all these years. After renovation, the Civil Hospital will include 900 beds – 500 for general patients, 200 for women and children, and 200 super speciality beds. It also includes a solar system, rainwater harvesting, garden and sewage treatment plant. The structure has been facing maintenance-related issues time and again.

In 2017, the plan of a multi-speciality hospital was sanctioned but as the funds were not sufficient, the project was not taken further. In 2019, ₹314Cr fund was sanctioned for the project. Last week, the State health department approved the upgradation plan of the Civil Hospital at ₹500Cr. Initially, it was supposed to have 574 beds but in a Government Resolution, permission to increase it by including another 326 beds was given, taking it to 900 beds.