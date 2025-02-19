Nearly 600 motorists fined in 5 days for speeding on coastal road

Mumbai: The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and the Mumbai Traffic Police are cracking down on motorists speeding on the Mumbai Coastal Road. From February 13-17, authorities issued e-challans to nearly 600 vehicles, and the number is likely to go up as the drive continues for the rest of the month. Mumbai, India – July 11, 2024: An aerial view of Dharamveer, Swarajya Rakshik Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 3 North route opened for vehicular traffic from 11 July 2024 in Mumbai India, on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

RTO officers said four flying squads have been deployed at key entry and exit points on the coastal road to monitor rash driving, racing, and other violations. The crackdown follows a racing incident earlier this year when two drivers had their licences suspended and vehicles seized after one of the cars crashed into a tunnel wall on the coastal road. The incident caused a traffic jam and raised concerns about illegal racing and noise pollution from honking and loud exhaust pipes.

The crackdown began after a high-level meeting in the state transport department last week, officials said. “Flying squads from the Tardeo and Wadala RTOs are deployed along the 10-km-long coastal road between Marine Drive and Worli. Until now, they have issued e-challans to 596 vehicles for exceeding permissible speed limits on the coastal road,” said an official from the state transport department.

The Tardeo RTO, which oversees the entire island city, issued 306 e-challans, while the Wadala RTO, which is responsible for the eastern suburbs, handed out the remaining 290.

An RTO official said most of the speeding tickets were issued to owners of high-end cars such as Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. According to the Motor Vehicles Act, speeding is a compoundable offence with a fine of ₹2,000, which can also be paid online.

The 10-km coastal road, which stretches from Marine Drive to Worli, has been opened in phases since March 12, 2024. Over 5 million vehicles have already used it, with a daily average of 18,000-20,000.