Need to preserve heritage spots in Thane city, appeal historians

To commemorate the historic first passenger train that operated between Bori Bunder and Thane in 1853, the Indian Railways has recently decided to upgrade and revive the heritage Thane railway station.

City-based historians and conservationists have now expressed that similar efforts be taken to conserve other heritage spots in the city and develop them as tourist and recreational hubs.

Thane city has 81 places that are heritage structures including Thane Central Jail, Kalwa Bridge and Sidheshwar Lake among others.

From being a flat mangrove-covered settlement at the mouth of a creek surrounded by hills and forests on either side, Thane city has come a long way to be a cosmopolitan urban sprawl. It is not only known for being a City Of Lakes but also has a rich heritage.

Thane has a multi-cultural street where worship places of all faiths are present, some of which were built during the British era. Moreover, the Ghodbunder Fort and the fort that was converted into a jail during the British era are still in good shape. Similarly, there are various communities living in different parts of the city in old settlements that are rare to find in urban pockets.

Shriya Bhadsavle, researcher and conservationist, said, “There is an overall lack of awareness regarding the importance of preserving history. Hence, many of the places aren’t maintained properly. All the above can be turned into tourist spots with the help of signs explaining its historical importance. Conducting interactive sessions and cultural festivals that will attract youngsters will also help educate and conserve these historically-significant places. Schools should be involved and excursions or outreach programmes should be held.”

By the time the city’s heritage cell came into practice, the population of the city had increased by leaps and bounds, making it difficult to preserve the historical places.

“With the real estate boom, some more recreational spaces are the need of the hour. One can make use of the natural resources available in lakes and hills for recreational purposes. Walking or cycling tours to historical places will not only encourage visitors but also be an interesting informative recreational activity in the urban jungle. Thane is a city developed in the ninth century and trying hard to survive in the 21st century,” said Dr Fleur D’Souza, retired professor of History, St Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

D’Souza grew up near Charai, where there was a strong Christian and East Indian presence. It had a completely different feel when it came to Christmas and Easter celebrations. Charai had small homes or villas that were decked up during Christmas and other celebrations. The decorations and the smell of fresh sweets and savouries during the festivities overflowed onto the streets as well.

Bhadsavle added, “In the heart of the cosmopolitan urban city, such a niche street could have been a tourist attraction if it was preserved well. Moreover, it would also help preserve traditions that have been going on for decades. Now, hardly a handful continue to stay here from the older generation or Christian communities. Similarly, the Koli or fisherfolk community residing in Koliwada areas in Thane (E) has a lot of historical importance. These areas can be converted into heritage sites.”

Now, with the influx of a cosmopolitan crowd and urban development, these areas have become very crowded.

For many years, historians have been making several appeals to the authorities to make provisions for a museum within the city.

“Due to the lack of a proper place to preserve important pieces of history, many artefacts found in Thane are kept in museums situated in different parts of the State. Promises are made by different officials in power to build a museum but they have not materalised yet. Very few youngsters residing in Thane have been to the Ghodbunder Fort. Some trekking enthusiasts still go up to the fort as it is situated on a hilltop. It has an amazing view of suburban Mumbai from the top. It is considered a heritage site but no maintenance is being done by the local authorities,” said Sadashiv Tetvilkar, veteran historian, Thane.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has a heritage committee that focusses on the maintenance of these heritage structures in the city.

“If there are any structures that fall under the heritage category and require repair, a proposal is presented to the heritage committee. Based on the repairs required, the committee plans out the work such that the base structure or appearance of the heritage building is not affected,” said an officer from the TMC town planning department.