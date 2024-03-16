‘Need urgent collaborative efforts to fight leptospirosis fatalities’

Mumbai: Data presented by the civic-run LTMG Sion Hospital at a leptospirosis symposium held in Worli on March 15, threw light on urgent need for collaborative efforts between animal husbandry and public health as they witnessed higher fatality rate in leptospirosis infection as compared to malaria and dengue. The data, which was presented by Dr Nitin Karnik, professor, department of medicine, Sion Hospital, showed that 582 patients were admissions between June and November 2023 in the ICU out of which leptospirosis patients had a fatality rate of 56% (20), higher than dengue 33% (8) and malaria 29% (7). The incidents have given ammunition to Oppn parties to poke fun at failing health administration in state. File

Dr Karnik said as per their observation, leptospirosis has been deadlier and it has not given time to fight. “Leptospirosis has a myriad of unusual presentations in critically ill patients. In the one year fever data at the hospital, we saw 197 leptospirosis cases. We saw the peak in August with 78 cases. It mimics clinical presentations of dengue, malaria, viral haemorrhagic fevers,” he said.

The health experts present at the symposium, highlighted the urgent need for collaborative efforts between animal husbandry and public health to prevent such cases.

Dr Ritu Singh Chauhan, national professional officer, International Health Regulations, WHO, who spoke at the symposium, said, strengthening disease surveillance for leptospirosis is the need of the hour.

“Early detection of cases, identification of priority focus areas and region specific serovars/serotype- grouping of microorganisms or viruses based on their cell surface antigens- is key. The surveillance should include joint planning and provide the basis for intervention strategies in both human, veterinary public health and environmental health,” she said.

In Mumbai this year, during monsoon, Mumbai saw leptospirosis cases out of which 413 cases were registered in July, 301 in August and 61 in September. Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC said prevention is where BMC have to work with other sectors including veterinary.

Dr Jayanthi Shashtri, chair professor, Centre of Excellence in Research & Training in Infectious Diseases, MUHS, Regional Centre and Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, said, “It is important to understand the interplay that is going on between human, animal and environment and the symposium was to form the synergy of environment scientist, veterinary department and public health.”