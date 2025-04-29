Menu Explore
Neha Malik’s Domestic help booked for theft worth 34 lakh

ByMegha Sood
Apr 29, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The family suspected the domestic worker was involved after she did not show up for work a day after the jewellery went missing

MUMBAI: The Amboli police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a domestic worker after jewellery worth 34 lakh went missing from the residence of actress, model and social influencer, Neha Malik. The police said the family suspected the domestic worker, Shehnaz Shaikh, 30, was involved after she did not show up for work a day after the theft.

Neha Malik’s Domestic help booked for theft worth 34 lakh

According to the police, Manju Malik, 65, mother of actress Neha Malik, 34, registered a complaint on Sunday after she discovered that jewellery worth 34 lakh was missing from her cupboard. On Friday, after Shaikh arrived at the Maliks’ Four Bungalows residence for work, Manju left for the gurudwara, leaving Shaikh alone in the house.

The following day, when Shaikh did not show up for work, Manju tried calling her but received no response. She then realised that her ornaments were missing from her cupboard. She told the police that she searched the whole house but could not find the jewellery. Suspecting that Shaikh was involved in the theft, Manju approached the police to report the incident.

“We have registered a theft case against Shaikh under section 306 (theft by employee) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer from Amboli police station. The officer said that they were trying to trace Shaikh and are reviewing CCTV footage of the building to find out whether the suspect carried any bag when she left.

Neha Malik's Domestic help booked for theft worth 34 lakh
