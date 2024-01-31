Nelson system helps Navi Mumbai cops improve property recovery rate

Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 31, 2024:Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe address media persons during Annual press conference at CP Office CBD,Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The introduction of Nelson system of investigation by Navi Mumbai police has led to substantial increase in the stolen property recovery rate from 49% in 2022 to over 60% in 2023 even as the overall crime conviction rate increased by 6%, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambhe said on Wednesday.

“The Nelson system was introduced for equitable distribution of investigation work. As per this system, one investigation officer will investigate one offence of Indian Penal Code in one month. This ensures that the case receives all the attention it requires and the officer is not over-burdened with multiple cases,” said Bharambhe speaking at the annual crime conference organised by the Navi Mumbai police.

Nelson system of investigation is an American crime investigation theory,

“Right from the Police Naik rank upwards, officers were trained at Detective Training School (DTS) Nashik as per the system and each case investigated by the officers needs to be disposed within 60 to 90 days,” Bharambe said.

Speaking about the benefits of this system, Bharambe said that young staff has been roped into investigations and the pendency of the cases has reduced. “With more time devoted to detection, the quality of the investigation has increased along with timely compliance with documentary processes,” he added.

In 2022, a total of 3676 cases (50%) were disposed out of the 7364 cases registered, while after the introduction of the system in mid-2023, 64% of the total cases registered were disposed by the end of the year. A total of 7836 cases were registered in 2023, of which 5003 were disposed in 2023.

The Nelson system has also impacted the investigations at police station level. Police stations always had only a handful of staff dedicated as investigating officers for various offences. Now many of them are trained to be ‘investigating officers’ (IOs), thus reducing the pendency of cases.

Rabale had only two officers alternating as IOs after the training, now 63 of them are trained and are assigned as IOs for various cases. Navi Mumbai in all had only 643 staff as IOs before and now it has increased to 1,169 of them who can act as IOs.

This has contributed directly to improvement in the recovery rate of valuables which was 49% in 2022, and has now increased to 60.5% in 2023. Of the valuables worth ₹17.91 crore stolen from citizens in 2023, Navi Mumbai police were able to recover valuables worth ₹10.84 crore with 50% detection rate. Comparatively in 2022, valuables worth ₹8.46 crore were recovered of the total ₹16.99 crore stolen with a 33.2% detection rate in property offences cases.

Meanwhile, with introduction to initiatives like Investigation-bikes (i-bikes), Yatharth and e-Pairavi apps, as conviction tools, Navi Mumbai has seen an increase in conviction of cases by 6% in 2023 and the rate is expected to improve in 2024.

“The ‘mission conviction’ which was started after mid-2023 was used in many cases which has helped collect proper evidence in each case. The result of the implementation of these tools would be seen in coming years as the trials of many cases would start. While i-bikes that has a forensic kit are used by the staff to collect the evidence from the site, Yatharth app is meant for recording the panchnama. Another feature ‘e-pairavi’ which is also part of the app would be used by the police to send summons to the witnesses directly as a sms, confirmation of appearances in court, follow up of the appearances and post appearance status,” Bharambe added.

In 2022, the trials of 2,661 cases were completed. of which 801 witnessed conviction of the accused (30%). While 22 cases were convicted by the sessions court, 779 cases were convicted by Judicial Magisterate First Class (JMFC) courts. Comparatively in 2023, the trial of 2536 cases were completed and 905 (36%) ended in conviction. Of these, 40 were convicted by sessions court, 868 cases were convicted by JMFC court.