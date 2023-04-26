Shoddy road repairs risky for motorists, say residents

NERUL:The concretisation work at traffic junctions within Nerul and Seawood nodes is fast turning out to be a matter of major concern for residents, who felt that the levelling work done shoddily now posing a major risk for motorists. HT Image

Ahead of the monsoons, the Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) has undertaken concretisation work of major traffic junctions across the city. The work on Nerul and Seawoods nodes is nearing completion. Residents have pointed out to the civic administration about the shoddy work being undertaken, which is turning out to be life threatening for motorists.

A resident from Seawoods has posted his concerns on Twitter. Sandeep Sardana has stated the work done under the pretext of concretisation is extremely shoddy. “Have not seen such unplanned work in recent times. Request the NMMC commissioner to visit this stretch and look into difficulties the residents will be facing while passing daily through this stretch due to the uneven surface,” tweeted Sardana.

The NMMC has undertaken major road repair work at three junctions. While the concretisation work is in near completion, the roads have become uneven. Bikers skidding and four wheelers forced to apply sudden breaks have become a regular feature on these roads.

“It is an outright failure on part of the NMMC to monitor the kind of work being done by the contractor. Slight variation in height is understandable, but in most of these junctions, a slope is formed and to hide this the contractor has merely covered it with tar which will not survive the monsoons,” said Anarjit Chauhan, social activist and a Nerul resident.

The activist pointed out that the work was undertaken as per the instructions of the High Court in 2014. “The whole point of concretisation was to ensure that during monsoons, there are no potholes. But with the kind of shoddy work done, it is unclear how it will impact the residents, instead, I sincerely hope no accidents occur,” said Chauhan.

For the concretisation work, the engineering department is believed to have spent approximately ₹2.5 crore, it is learnt. Taking cognisance of the issue, Arvind Shinde, Executive engineer, NMMC, has now assured residents that monitoring of the work will be done and necessary action taken. “A survey will be done and the necessary action will be taken,” he said.