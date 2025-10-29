Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    New business district planned around Thane bullet train station

    Published on: Oct 29, 2025 5:42 AM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    New business district planned around Thane bullet train station
    New business district planned around Thane bullet train station

    On Tuesday, the TMC issued a notice under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, saying it would prepare the plan for the 1,300-acre area under the guidance of JICA

    Mumbai: With work on the high speed rail (HSR) or bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad picking up pace, efforts are underway to develop a central business district over 1,300 acres around Dativali, the bullet train station in Thane.

    “The union government does not want isolated development. So we are working on a local area plan for development of the area around the Thane bullet train station,” Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Saurabh Rao told Hindustan Times. “The new business district we are planning will be more advanced than the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).”

    On Tuesday, the TMC issued the first notice under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, for development of the area around the Thane bullet train station. The local area plan for the 1,300-acre area will be prepared by the TMC under the guidance of the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), the notice said.

    According to the notice, the plan will cover areas under the TMC including parts of Dativali, Mhatardi, Betawade and Agasan villages, along with areas under the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) including parts of Ayre, Kopar, Bhopar, Nandivali tarf Panchanand, Katai and Usarghar village.

    The municipal commissioner and administrator of KDMC had conveyed to the TMC via a letter dated November 7, 2024 their consent for unified planning of the said area, the notice said. On January 7 this year, the state urban development department had appointed the TMC for preparation of the local area plan, the notice stated.

    The bullet train corridor will commence from BKC and pass through Thane, Bhiwandi, Palghar and Dahanu in Maharashtra before entering Gujarat.

    “Most of the area around the four bullet train stations in Maharashtra is not developed. Since the bullet train will provide direct connectivity with the BKC, the urban development department feels a township can come up there,” an official familiar with the plan told HT, requesting anonymity.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/New Business District Planned Around Thane Bullet Train Station
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes