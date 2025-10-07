MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to build a new film city on the lines of Mumbai Film City at Igatpuri in Nashik district, about 150 km from Mumbai. In a meeting convened by him on Monday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar directed the state revenue department to transfer 47 hectare land at Igatpuri to set up the new film city. The move assumes significance in the context of other states like Uttar Pradesh wooing Bollywood offering shooting options and studios. New film city, modelled on Goregaon hub, to come up in Igatpuri

“The Nashik film city will be a good option for film and serial producers since the one is Mumbai is over-burdened and scenic Igatpuri will provide good locations for shooting,”said food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal who participated in the meeting. Bhujbal who has been pushing for the project since he was guardian minister of Nashik district said Igatpuri film city could be convenient for Bollywood as the travel distance from Mumbai will be less than two hours due to Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

Officials said the proposal to develop a new film city in Nashik district was under consideration since 2009. Three venues had been proposed for the same. Of them, a land parcel at Igatpuri was finalised due to its scenic location and proximity to Samruddhi Expressway which would make it easy for the people to travel from Mumbai. The land is located at Mundhegaon in Igatpuri tehsil. Pawar told the revenue officials to transfer the land to the state’s cultural affairs department which will build the film city.

A feasibility report has already been prepared. KPMG consulting has been appointed to conduct financial viability analysis. Their report is expected by the end of November after which further action would be taken.

It was also decided to build an amusement park on the lines of Ramoji City so that a revenue source would be available to make the project commercially viable.

Pawar said the proposed film city at Nashik would also boost development in the area with demand for related industries such as hotels and transportation and other services. Cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar said in the meeting that his department is also planning a film city at Ramtek near Nagpur in addition to Igatpuri film city.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari or Mumbai film city is spread on 211 hectares with studios and outdoor locations as well as post production facilities. Set up in 1977 it is run by the Maharashtra government. Due to the boom in film and television production in the past couple of decades, it is under pressure. Several states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have been trying to woo Bollywood offering shooting and post production options. The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has been under attack by the Opposition for not taking steps to ensure that the film and television production sector stays in Mumbai as it is also considered the entertainment capital of India.