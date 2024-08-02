 New policy draft recommends lowering digital hoarding display from 10 to 8 sec | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByLinah Baliga
Aug 02, 2024 08:55 AM IST

The draft of the new hoarding policy recommends an eight-second display of images on digital hoardings instead of the earlier 10 seconds

MUMBAI: The draft of the new hoarding policy recommends an eight-second display of images on digital hoardings instead of the earlier 10 seconds.

The draft of the new hoarding policy recommends an eight-second display of images on digital hoardings(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

This is being done to minimise light from digitised hoardings which has been a major complaint of citizens and motorists. The policy aims to prioritise the environmental concern of light pollution over revenue generation.

A senior civic official from the license department of BMC said, “The display for digital hoardings will be for eight seconds instead of the earlier 10 seconds. We have also prohibited offensive advertisements and no videos will be allowed.”

At present, Mumbai has 1,027 hoardings, of which 80 are digitised, with more awaiting approval.

“After a beautification drive in Mumbai, there were complaints about an overdose of lights on trees and in the streets. Digital hoardings, too, distract drivers. For many residents, these hoardings, visible through their windows, are a major problem. All this will be considered in the new policy,” said the senior civic official.

The BMC had requested the IIT-Bombay director to nominate two individuals to help in hoarding policy formation. Additionally, the department had contacted Rakesh Kumar, former director of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), to provide guidance and expertise in environmental matters.

While other agencies like Mumbai Metropolitian Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have to seek BMC permission to erect hoardings, the new policy will declare whether Railways and Government Railways Police (GRP) will also have to seek permission from BMC for the same.

The policy is awaiting approval at civic chief Bhushan Gagrani’s table and is likely to be made public next week.

It was drafted in the wake of a massive billboard collapse in Ghatkopar on May 13, killing 17 people, that was set up on GRP land.

News / Cities / Mumbai / New policy draft recommends lowering digital hoarding display from 10 to 8 sec
