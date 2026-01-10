MUMBAI: Private coaching classes will have to appoint counsellors, adopt timetables that ease the pressure on students, and cap the number of hours of coaching at five hours a day. New rules to reduce stress in coaching classes

These are some of the measures announced by the state government, to ease stress experienced by students enrolled in private coaching classes. Included in a new government resolution (GR), these measures are aimed at student well-being, mental health support, and reducing academic pressure, especially in institutes with a large number of students.

It is now mandatory for coaching classes with more than 100 students to appoint a qualified counsellor or psychologist. Institutes with fewer than 100 students must arrange mental health support through external professionals. The aim is to ensure emotional support during stressful periods such as exams and major academic transitions.

The GR also stresses regular mental health check-ups and counselling. Coaching institutes must have a plan to immediately contact mental health services, local hospitals and suicide prevention helplines in case of emergencies. They have been instructed to prominently display the Tele-MANAS and national helpline numbers in classrooms, hostels, common areas and on official websites.

Coaching centres must also design their timetables in a way that allows students sufficient rest. Students must be given at least one weekly holiday, and no tests should be conducted on the day after a holiday. Coaching hours have been capped at a maximum five hours per day, and classes should not be held very early in the morning or late at night.

Coaching centres have also been directed to plan holidays during festivals and avoid excessive academic load. Regular counselling sessions must be conducted, focusing not only on studies but also on life skills, mental and physical health, moral values, constitutional values, and awareness about the harmful effects of addiction.

The government has clearly stated that coaching classes must inform students and parents that admission to such centres does not guarantee success in competitive exams or professional courses such as engineering, medicine, management, or law.

Coaching classes are not allowed to publicly announce test results or divide students based on performance. Test marks should remain confidential and shared only with the student and their parents. Each private coaching centre must also set up a proper grievance redressal system within one month and display its details on the notice board and website.

To monitor the implementation of these rules, a district-level committee will be formed under the district collector. The committee will include education officers, health officials, representatives from higher and technical education departments, and a child psychologist or social worker. This body will handle complaints from students and ensure timely action.

Bandopant Bhuyar, spokesperson of the Private Coaching Classes Apex Association, Maharashtra, welcomed the moves but said coaching classes already take care of their students’ mental well-being. He said weekly holidays and confidential test results are already followed by most coaching centres. Bhuyar added that representatives of private coaching classes should also be included in the district-level committees.

The government said detailed procedures for implementing these guidelines will be announced soon, with the goal of creating a healthier and less stressful learning environment for students across the state.