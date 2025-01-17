Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a new policy to ensure there is adequate parking space in residential and commercial buildings in the city, following an order from the Bombay high court. The policy specifies how many parking spaces developers should make available for homes based on their size. New stringent parking regulations for buildings in Navi Mumbai

The new regulations are more stringent than the norms specified under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) for Maharashtra from 2020. The high court had asked the civic body to review its parking policy following a petition filed by activist Sandeep Thakur.

Following the high court order, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde had constituted a committee of planning experts headed by the then joint director of the Konkan division, Jitendra Bhopale. The new regulations were announced based on the committee’s recommendations.

According to the policy, homes larger than 1,500 sqft must have parking spaces for two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler, with an additional spot for every extra 500 sqft. Homes between 800 and 1,500 sqft must provide parking for two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler.

Every two homes measuring 600-800 sqft should have parking for three four-wheelers and two two-wheelers. Every four homes measuring 400-600 sqft should have parking for five four-wheelers and four two-wheelers. In the case of houses sized 300-400 sqft, parking space for two four-wheelers and two two-wheelers must be provided for every two homes. For houses less than 300 sqft, there should be parking space for one four-wheeler and two two-wheelers. NMMC has also stated that irrespective of the size of the homes, 5% of the parking area must be reserved for visitors.

NMMC commissioner Shinde said the civic body had sought feedback from residents via a questionnaire prepared by the committee to develop effective strategies to meet the growing demand for parking space in the city. “We received a very good response to it. Following the committee’s recommendations, we have finalised the parking space policy in the city, taking into consideration the unique conditions here and the growing demand. We have called for suggestions and objections from the residents now. Once the process is completed, the proposal will be sent to the state government for final approval.”

Petitioner Thakur said the new regulations “seem good” and would ensure that Navi Mumbai has the maximum parking space among other Indian cities, but added that they would be effective “only if they are strictly implemented”.

Relief for LIG homes

In a major relief for the residents of lower income group (LIG) colonies constructed by CIDCO, the NMMC has exempted their homes from the condition of parking space following redevelopment.

The NMMC had earlier filed a review petition in the high court asking for such an exemption after the court ordered in 2016 that at least one parking space should be provided for a tenement with a built-up area up to 45 sqm or carpet area up to 35 sqm.

Even the UDCPR, which provided some relief to smaller houses, did not make them feasible for redevelopment. CIDCO had constructed very narrow roads in the LIG colonies with little parking space in front of houses and no open spaces. Around 75,000 houses were reported to have been affected.

“The residents of LIG and other small colonies cannot be denied the right to redevelopment,” said Shinde. “There were practical difficulties and, hence, we have made the necessary changes in the rules.” Thakur, however, said that the LIG homes should be rebuilt or renovated at the same floor space index (FSI). “If additional FSI is given, there will be more people residing there and, hence, more vehicles requiring parking space.”