New Year celebrations banned in Mumbai amid Omicron scare

In the wake of a recent upturn in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday night banned new year gatherings and Christmas celebrations in the city.

“No new year celebration programme, party, function, gathering, activity, happening in any open or closed spaced shall be allowed within the municipal limits of greater Mumbai,” a circular issued by Municipal municipal commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, read.

“Measures are being tightened to contain the spread of the virus and avoid any possible surge in Covid-19 cases especially considering the upcoming Christmas and New Year gatherings and with a view to prevent danger to human life, health, safety and to break the chain of the virus effectively,” the circular said.

The measure came into effect from midnight of December 25.

The BMC has also imposed a ban on public gatherings on five or more people between 9 pm and 6 am.

The civic body has also ordered that no more than 100 attendees will be allowed inside enclosed spaces like banquet halls and not more than 250 people will be allowed inside open sky spaces during marriage events, social, political and religious gatherings.

It also mentioned that all the restaurants, gymnasiums, spas and theatres will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity. And the number of spectators in a sports event should not exceed 25 percent capacity of the stadium.