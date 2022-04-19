NGO carries out protest against TMC for engaging manual scavengers in Thane city
Social organisation, MUSE, conducted a protest walk towards Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters at Panchpakhadi on Monday. It was protesting against employing manual scavengers in Thane city. It also put forth some demands for the welfare of the manual scavengers and their families and demanded the implementation of the use of machines and jet pumps as alternatives to manual scavenging.
“There have been two instances in the past where those involved in the manual scavenging have lost their lives. Rehabilitation and compensation should be given to the families of the workers within a month. Moreover, the contractors and all private parties involved in these incidents should be punished as per law. A survey of manual scavengers should be initiated and rehabilitated. TMC should work towards elimination of such manual scavengers, conduct awareness and sensitisation campaigns on the issue of manual scavenging, and start a centralised helpline for reporting such incidents,” said Nishant Bangera, founder, MUSE Foundation.
Along with these demands, MUSE held placards and posters outside the TMC office on Monday morning. It also submitted its demands to the TMC.
“We shall look into the demands and discuss with the higher authorities regarding the same,” said an officer from TMC.
-
Kashmir: 2 militants arrested from Handwara, Bandipora
Police on Monday arrested two militants from north Kashmir, including a member of The Resistance Force, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot. One of the militant was arrested from Handwara and the other from Bandipora. In Handwara, police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate with arms and ammunition. The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar of Lilum Vilgam, was arrested from a checkpoint at Sonmullah Crossing.
-
AAP suspends 3 Malout leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities
Malout block president Rajeev Uppal and two secretaries of AAP's Malout youth unit Sahil Monga and Gurmail Singh were suspended by the party's Mukstar district president, Jagdev Singh Bham for “anti-party activities”. Bham in a letter said the trio is holding a dharna by installing a tent outside the residence of the cabinet minister without any reason, which is damaging the party and the state government's image.
-
Evolve a new model of governance in Punjab: Bir Devinder
Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said on Monday that Punjab should develop its own new model of governance rather than unreasonably advertising the inapplicable Delhi Model of governance as there are countless dissimilarities between Delhi and Punjab. Additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal said, “These are very dangerous dogs and they cannot be kept at home as pets. Therefore, their breeding has been banned in the district.”
-
Shinku La tunnel: BRO task force HQ to come up at Jispa in Lahaul
With work on building the world's highest highway tunnel under the 5,091m Shinku La (Pass) on the anvil, the Himachal Pradesh government has asked the Border Road Organisation, a construction wing of the army, to set up the headquarters of the Border Road Task Force at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district. The strategic two-way tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity on the Manali-Leh highway.
-
Jaipur tourist who fell into gorge in Lahaul-Spiti dies in hospital
A Jaipur woman who slipped in an avalanche prone area and was buried under snow at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district died at a hospital late on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Akanksha, 24, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma. He said she was roaming near the avalanche-prone Koksar waterfall when the snow she was walking on suddenly caved in. Consequently, she fell into a gorge and was buried under snow.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics