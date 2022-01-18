NHSRCL acquires 46% of land required in Maha for bullet train project

Mumbai The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has so far acquired 202.65 hectares or 46.71 percent of nearly 433.82 hectares of land required in Maharashtra for the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor project. Of the 202.65 hectares, no land has been acquired in the Mumbai suburban area yet.

NHSRCL, an undertaking Ministry of Railways, is responsible for the construction of high-speed train corridor projects in India, also called bullet trains.

NHSRCL said that 105.84 hectares of land has been acquired in Palghar of the 288.86 required, 96.81 hectares of land in Thane of the 140.32 required and no land of the 4.82 hectares of land required in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Of the 508.17 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, 155.76 km is in Maharashtra, 384.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹1,10,000 crore of which ₹88,000 crore will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The NHSRCL had earlier deferred the bid submission for construction of the station at BKC till April 2022 due to the delay in land acquisition. The delay is being attributed to the shifting of a petrol pump on another land allocated by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“The process of land acquisition is ongoing in Maharashtra and we are in constant discussion with the state government officials. We are hoping to acquire more land in the coming months,” said a senior NHSRCL official.

The on-ground construction work has already started in Gujarat and the first phase between Surat and Bilimora is expected to be opened by 2026.