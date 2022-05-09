Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Mumbai
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Mumbai

An official said the raids were going on at locations linked to the drug trafficking suspects and hawala operators
Published on May 09, 2022 11:28 AM IST
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting raids at 20 locations in Mumbai and adjoining areas since Monday morning in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

An official said the raids were going on at multiple locations linked to the drug trafficking suspects and hawala operators in Bandra, Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali Nagpada, Grant Road, Parel, and Mahim. Searches were being carried out at the residential premises and offices of people involved in hawala operations.

NIA registered a case in February under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act against Ibrahim, his brother Anees, their close associates Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tigar Memon, and Javed Patel.

The Enforcement Directorate also registered a money laundering case against Ibrahim and his close associates. It arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly usurping a property at Mumbai’s Kurla.

NIA has questioned over 50 people in Mumbai and Thane over their alleged association with Chhota Shakeel and Ibrahim’s illegal activities.

