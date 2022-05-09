NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Mumbai
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting raids at 20 locations in Mumbai and adjoining areas since Monday morning in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.
An official said the raids were going on at multiple locations linked to the drug trafficking suspects and hawala operators in Bandra, Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali Nagpada, Grant Road, Parel, and Mahim. Searches were being carried out at the residential premises and offices of people involved in hawala operations.
NIA registered a case in February under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act against Ibrahim, his brother Anees, their close associates Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tigar Memon, and Javed Patel.
The Enforcement Directorate also registered a money laundering case against Ibrahim and his close associates. It arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly usurping a property at Mumbai’s Kurla.
NIA has questioned over 50 people in Mumbai and Thane over their alleged association with Chhota Shakeel and Ibrahim’s illegal activities.
-
Karnataka SSLC Results: Click here for details https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is going to announce the results for its 2022 exams this week. Candidates will be informed once the results are officially released for them to access. According to reports, Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be released by May 14 and will be available on the official websites; karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Examinations saw 8.76 lakh student registrations.
-
On camera, accused slapped by resident after Indore complex fire kills 7
In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh that claimed seven lives in Indore, a man was arrested on Sunday after The accused Shubham Dixit was blamed for a fire at a residential building in the city over the weekend. He was angry over a dispute with a woman who lived in the building.
-
Delhi Police to provide force for demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh today
The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places on Monday. “Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh,The chairman of the SDMC's standing committee (central zone), Rajpalal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
Bengaluru: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium wall collapses month after inauguration
A day after heavy rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees and inundating several roads one of its other biggest victims was the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. The stadium, built at a cost of ₹50 crore in HSR layout, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on March 1. The stadium was being built by the BBMP and the contract had been given to an Andhra-based contractor Shashikumar.
-
Groom wearing 'sherwani', not 'dhoti-kurta' at wedding leads to violent clash
A tribal groom wearing a 'sherwani' agroom Sundarlal'sis wedding led to a dispute between his and the bride's family in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following which people from the two sides allegedly hurled stones at each other and indulged in a violent clash, police said on Monday. “The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting,” he said.
