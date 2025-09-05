Search
NIA court grants interim bail to Elgar Parishad accused Surendra Gadling to attend family rituals

ByPrateem Rohanekar
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 05:12 am IST

Gadling, arrested in 2018 for alleged Maoist links, had sought bail from September 3 to 19 following the death of his sister-in-law Kavita Narendra Gadling on September 1. His counsel argued that his presence was necessary as the family shared close ties, adding that he had earlier honoured all interim bail conditions without misuse

MUMBAI: A special NIA court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted temporary bail to Nagpur-based lawyer and activist Surendra Pundlik Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad–Koregaon Bhima case, to attend post-death rituals of his sister-in-law.

Nagpur, India - June 6, 2018: NO CREDITLINE PLS : File photo of prominent lawyer Surendra Gadling arrested by Pune police with alleged “Maoist links” in connection with caste riots in Koregaon Bhima Nagpur Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Gadling, arrested in 2018 for alleged Maoist links, had sought bail from September 3 to 19 following the death of his sister-in-law Kavita Narendra Gadling on September 1. His counsel argued that his presence was necessary as the family shared close ties, adding that he had earlier honoured all interim bail conditions without misuse.

The National Investigation Agency opposed the plea, stressing that Gadling’s presence was not indispensable, and citing the seriousness of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The prosecution warned of the risk of absconding or tampering with evidence.

Special judge Chakor S Baviskar, however, noted that Gadling had previously been granted temporary bail—once for his mother’s funeral and again for his niece’s wedding—without violating conditions. The court also took into account that the Sessions Court in Aheri, Gadchiroli, had already extended him similar relief a day earlier in another UAPA-linked case.

Granting bail “purely on humanitarian grounds,” the court allowed Gadling’s release from September 3 to 16 on a personal bond of 1 lakh with sureties. He must mark attendance at the local police station on September 6, 10 and 13, share details of his stay, keep his phone switched on for monitoring, and surrender back to jail authorities by 6 pm on September 16. The court also directed him not to tamper with evidence or approach witnesses, warning that misuse of liberty would invite legal consequences.

Gadling, 56, is a Nagpur-based lawyer and human rights activist who has represented workers, tribals and Dalit groups in cases of alleged state excesses. He is among several activists arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, where authorities claim inflammatory speeches led to caste violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the next day. The NIA alleges that Gadling has links with banned Maoist organisations.

News / Cities / Mumbai / NIA court grants interim bail to Elgar Parishad accused Surendra Gadling to attend family rituals
