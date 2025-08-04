MUMBAI: In a dramatic bust that peeled back the layers of an international drug-smuggling operation, the Tulinj police in Nalasopara arrested a 48-year-old Nigerian national with high-grade party drugs worth ₹18.43 lakh—ingeniously hidden inside the steel frame of an ordinary umbrella. Nigerian national arrested with ₹ 18.43 lakh worth of mephedrone concealed in umbrella

The accused, identified as Chukwu Emeka alias John Paul Best, a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and originally from Lagos, Nigeria, was nabbed near Center Park on the station side road following a tip-off about a foreigner attempting to peddle narcotics in the area.

Initially, the police search turned up nothing—his pockets were empty, and he appeared clean. But when an officer probed the suspect’s umbrella, they discovered a concealed stash: 44.59 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) capsules and 47.60 grams of mephedrone (MD), a synthetic stimulant drug known for its euphoric effects and high abuse potential.

“The drugs were tied to the internal steel rods of the umbrella—something only a trained eye could spot,” said PSI Rahul Fad, who led the operation. “It’s a new low in concealment tactics and shows the increasing desperation and ingenuity of traffickers.”

Mephedrone, also known as “meow meow” or “white magic”, is often abused at parties and clubs, it is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Investigators believe Chukwu Emeka is a small but crucial link in a larger international drug syndicate operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “This arrest has opened a can of worms,” said senior police inspector Vijay Jadhav. “We suspect he was working on instructions from handlers based outside India. The pattern and quantity of drugs recovered hint at cross-border supply chains.”

The accused has been remanded to police custody till Monday. Meanwhile, investigators are examining his digital footprint, contacts, and financial transactions in a bid to trace the full extent of the network.

“This case is a wake-up call,” added another senior officer. “When drug traffickers begin hiding narcotics in everyday items like umbrellas, it signals a dangerous shift. Smugglers are adapting fast, and so must enforcement.”