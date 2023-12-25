Nine JN.1 cases reported in state

Mumbai: In past one month, the state reported nine of the JN.1 subvariant of Covid-19 cases. According to the state health officials, out of the nine, five are from Thane, two are from Pune, and one each from Pune rural, Akola and Sindhudurg. HT Image

“Among these, one patient is a 9-year-old boy, and one is a 21-year-old woman. Another is a 28-year-old man, and all the remaining patients are above 40 years,” said the official. “All were treated in home isolation and had mild symptoms.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Since Jan 1, 2023, 134 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. “70.90% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84% of the deceased had comorbidities, 16% did not have any comorbidity,” said the state health official.

The state has 153 active Covid-19 cases, in which77 are from Mumbai. “96.1% (99) are being treated at home with mild symptoms. The rest are admitted, but Covid-19 is not the primary cause of their admission,” said the official.

On Sunday, the city saw 25 new cases of Covid. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and doctors said there is nothing to panic about, one needs to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“People falling in the category of ‘high-risk’ should wear masks and avoid crowded, poorly ventilated places. One should follow cough and hygiene,” said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC.