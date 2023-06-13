NMMC plans 24x7 water supply to Belapur node

NAVI MUMBAI NMMC plans 24x7 water supply to CBD Belapur node at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned 24x7 water supply to the strategically important node of CBD-Belapur that houses several government departments and organisations along with corporate offices.

The civic body has invited bids for the project that is expected to cost ₹118.36 cr. The plan will be financed through a grant from the Amrut Mission 2.0 of the central government.

Speaking on the plans, city engineer Sanjay Desai, “The water supply network in Belapur is very old. This leads to leakages thereby affecting the water supply. We will be laying a 131 km long water pipeline network within Belapur node. It will cover all the sectors, commercial establishments, government offices etc.”

Stated Desai, “Two water tanks will also be constructed in the node. These will come up at Diwale village area. The other water tanks will be repaired to ensure the node gets 48 mld water daily.”

He added, “The 35 year old water pipeline of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) that supplies water from Morbe dam is pretty old too. We have hence decided to replace the Kalamboli to Belapur section of the pipeline which is 8.8 km long with 800 mm water pipeline. A bridge will also be constructed near Taloja for the pipeline.”

NMMC is ensuring quality work on the project. Said Desai, “To ensure high quality of electrical and mechanical equipment, we have asked the contractor to undertake a third party inspection. The contractor will have to furnish the details of specifications, test etc. to the inspection agency approved by NMMC. The inspection agency shall furnish the copy of the inspection report to us.”

Stated the engineer, “The bids for the project will be opened on July 3. The work has to be completed in 19 months excluding the monsoon period, once the work order is issued.”

Speaking on overall plans of the civic body, Desai informed, “We have got sanction of ₹455 cr under Amrut Mission 2.0 for 11 projects. Technical sanction from MJP and administrative approval of the urban development ministry is awaited to take up the projects.”