NMMC releases contacts of 2 officers for moving homeless to its shelter

NAVI MUMBAI: Helping a destitute or getting a homeless rehabilitated is now just a phone call away for Navi Mumbaikars. The social development department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released the contact details of officials entrusted with the task of getting the homeless or destitute rehabilitated at its Ghansoli-based shelter.

NMMC opened the doors of its first shelter home for the homeless and destitute on March 15, 2024.

The ground+three structure constructed at Ghansoli at a cost of ₹2.25 crore can accommodate 103 persons. Currently, 41 residents live in the shelter. “Eighteen women are accommodated on the second floor of the building. There is a separate accommodation for men on the first floor and for families on the third floor. At the shelter home, the residents are provided with three meals along with tea and snacks,” said municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde.

To encourage public participation, the civic body has now provided contact numbers of two officials who can be contacted if any woman, senior citizen or child is in need of shelter.

“There was a need to create more awareness about the facility set up by NMMC for the destitute and homeless. Those informing can also send a picture of the person needing assistance as well as mark the location,” said Kisanrao Palande, deputy municipal commissioner, Social Welfare department. “We have a team of three, assigned with the task of rehabilitating such individuals after the due process of counselling. A vehicle is also provided to the team for transporting the person to the shelter.”

The two contact numbers are: 9881636168 - manager, social welfare department; 8669393309 - Rahul Vadhe, manager of the shelter home.