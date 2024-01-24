NMMC set to call tenders for 650 cr solar power project at Morbe dam

NAVI MUMBAI HT Image

12 years after it was first planned, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to float tenders for a solar Photovoltaic (PV) power project of 100 MW capacity at the civic body owned Morbe dam. Plans are also afoot for a hydro project of 1.5 MW capacity.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The solar project was first planned in 2012 but delayed due to various reasons including lack of interest amongst the bidders. In July 2016 the then municipal commissioner Tukaram Munde cancelled the project then estimated to cost ₹163 cr citing defects in the project, lack of purchase agreement with MSEDCL and increased cost of generation of power making the power costlier than the market rate.

Thereafter the civic body prepared another plan based on BMC’s Vaitarna Dam Floating Solar PV power project. PV is a device that converts sunlight directly into electricity at the atomic level. Some materials exhibit a property known as the photoelectric effect that causes them to absorb photons of light and release electrons. When these free electrons are captured, an electric current results, that can be used as electricity.

The project received excellent response from within and outside the country with some top names responding to NMMC’s tender call. The project, however, was again halted due to change in government policy for such projects.

According to NMMC city engineer Sanjay Desai, “As per the new norms MERC requires at least 26% equity of the owner, i.e. NMMC in our case, for execution of such projects. That was not the case earlier and hence NMMC had not planned any investment in the proposal in the previous tender document.”

NMMC is now proposing a floating solar project to be executed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis in various phases.

Giving details of the technology to be used, Desai said, “Just as the Morbe catchment area receives high rainfall, the sunlight too is excellent in the area. This technology is hence considered apt for it.

He explained, “Erecting iron panels on the walls of the dam can weaken the wall. This technology enables mounting the panels on a structure that floats on the body of water. The efficiency is higher as the water cools the panel which is not possible if mounted on land. A special coating prevents rusting.”

Informed additional city engineer Shirish Aradwad, “The solar and hydro-power projects have been planned in three phases. A 60 MW solar power installation has been planned in the first phase, followed by a 40 MW facility. Once fully ready it is expected to generate 100 mw of electricity and will cost around ₹650 cr.”

He added, “It will save 40% of the regular electricity expenditure of the civic body which is around ₹120 cr annually. Depending on the share of equity of NMMC in the project we will get the power at a specified rate and quantum. We will also be able to sell the excess power generated to MSEDCL by transferring it to their grid, thereby accruing additional income. The tender document is being prepared accordingly.”

Stated municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, “We have consulted several experts in the field to ensure a state of the art project that serves the city well. We have also taken feedback from IIT for it.”

Stated Narvekar, “The tender document has been revised as per the new norms and our requirements. We shall be calling for bids very soon.”