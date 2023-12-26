NMMC to develop 2 more multi-level parking lots near railway stations

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will develop two multi-level parking facilities in the city in addition to the one under construction at Belapur. The facilities will come up at sector 15 in CBD Belapur, on a 6,900 square metre plot; and at sector 30A in Vashi opposite Hotel Tunga, on a 11,300 square metre plot. HT Image

The decision to develop two additional parking facilities was taken following a series of meetings between the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the traffic police department and officials from the regional transport office. The plots chosen for the facilities were transferred to the civic body by CIDCO.

“Both the multi-level parking facilities will be close to the respective railway stations. These areas have offices of large corporate houses, hotels and commercial establishments, which make them very busy areas with a large influx of vehicles,” said Narvekar, who has taken up the issue of parking crunch in the city seriously.

Officials said that since there are a lot of offices and commercial establishments in the areas chosen for developing the parking lots, people often park their vehicles are parked on the roads, which narrows the available area and causes traffic snarls. The parking facilities would help curb the issue, they said.

“I have asked the engineering and property departments to conduct an immediate survey of the areas and submit a report at the earliest,” said Narvekar.

The parking lots are likely to be developed on public-private partnership basis, taking into account the present as well as projected traffic situation in the area.

“We will appoint a consultant that will study in detail the vehicular traffic in the area, parking facility composition and availability, the present parking system and other such details,” said NMMC executive engineer Arvind Shinde.

He said the capacity of the new facilities would be decided based on the report of the consultant. “But we are expecting to accommodate a total of over 1,000 vehicles at the two facilities,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the multi-level parking facility constructed by at plot 39 in sector 15 of Belapur, close to Palm Beach Road, is ready for commissioning. The four-storey structure has a capacity of 476 four-wheelers and 121 two-wheelers.