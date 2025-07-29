No job losses, BMC promises sanitation workers in agreement

MUMBAI: In a final resolution to the almost two-month-long conflict between the BMC and the sanitation workers union, both parties signed an agreement on Monday. With this, the fears of the BMC’s motor loaders—those who tip garbage into compactors—have been laid to rest, while the BMC is free to go ahead with its plan of outsourcing the mammoth task of waste collection and transportation to contractors. BMC and the sanitation workers union signed an agreement on Monday

The agreement promises that no sanctioned post of the BMC’s sanitation workers will be reduced, and, moreover, those working on contract in the civic body—which the unions say could be up to 8,000 workers—will be given permanent jobs. This will follow after a six-day period of verification of the workers’ claims. Their cases in court for permanency, once the process is complete, will be withdrawn.

The BMC additionally promised that no sanitation worker chowky in the city would be shut, and the service conditions of the BMC’s permanent motor loaders would not be affected. Around 70% to 75% of the motor loaders will be given jobs similar to their own, which is likely to be sweeping shifts, while the remaining 25% to 30% will get similarly suitable work.

The civic body has, moreover, agreed to act upon the recommendations of the Lad Page committee and give certain benefits to sanitation workers and their kin. It will also abide by the permanent housing promised to them by the BMC’s Ashray Yojana scheme.