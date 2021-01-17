No major side effects after Covid-19 vaccine says Maharashtra health minister

No major adverse effects have been reported from Maharashtra following the vaccination of 18,562 healthcare workers on Sunday, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. However, there were reports of minor side-effects faced by some beneficiaries, who complained of fever, chills, body ache and weakness. Among the other complaints received by the state health department include minor swelling after the jab, uneasiness, etc.

On Saturday, the first day of the vaccination drive in Mumbai, concluded at 5pm, with 1,926 health workers vaccinated, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A total of 200 staffers, including 80 vaccinators, were working on Saturday.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said, “There are a few reports of minor complaints like swelling after being pricked, some experienced uneasiness or pain, but there was nothing serious. There have been no major adverse effects following the vaccination. Many of the doctors and healthcare workers, who were inoculated, have given interviews sharing their experience.”

The BMC said there was no hospitalisation on Saturday or Sunday post-vaccination or any beneficiary reporting major adverse effects.

A senior doctor from Mumbai, who did not wish to be named, said, “Post-vaccination, I did not experience any major issue throughout the day. I could do my work comfortably. There was this feverish feeling that I had for the entire day, however, this is something that will go away in a day.” Another senior doctor, who was inoculated on Saturday said, “On Sunday, I felt a little weak and experienced body ache. Hence, I took a pain killer.”

Mangala Gomare, chief of the public health department, BMC said, “No major incident or hospitalisation has been reported in Mumbai yet. But yes, we have got reports of fever, weakness or body ache. All beneficiaries were given contact details to report of such incidents. We have provided guidance to all such beneficiaries, on a case to case basis.”

Meanwhile, in Pune, of the 1,802 beneficiaries who were vaccinated on Saturday, nine reported of having minor side-effects. Doctors said, factors like fasting, psychological anxiety over the vaccine, among others contributed to the side-effects.

With inputs from Steffy Thevar