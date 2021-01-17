No major side effects after Covid-19 vaccine says Maharashtra health minister
No major adverse effects have been reported from Maharashtra following the vaccination of 18,562 healthcare workers on Sunday, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. However, there were reports of minor side-effects faced by some beneficiaries, who complained of fever, chills, body ache and weakness. Among the other complaints received by the state health department include minor swelling after the jab, uneasiness, etc.
On Saturday, the first day of the vaccination drive in Mumbai, concluded at 5pm, with 1,926 health workers vaccinated, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A total of 200 staffers, including 80 vaccinators, were working on Saturday.
Health minister Rajesh Tope said, “There are a few reports of minor complaints like swelling after being pricked, some experienced uneasiness or pain, but there was nothing serious. There have been no major adverse effects following the vaccination. Many of the doctors and healthcare workers, who were inoculated, have given interviews sharing their experience.”
The BMC said there was no hospitalisation on Saturday or Sunday post-vaccination or any beneficiary reporting major adverse effects.
A senior doctor from Mumbai, who did not wish to be named, said, “Post-vaccination, I did not experience any major issue throughout the day. I could do my work comfortably. There was this feverish feeling that I had for the entire day, however, this is something that will go away in a day.” Another senior doctor, who was inoculated on Saturday said, “On Sunday, I felt a little weak and experienced body ache. Hence, I took a pain killer.”
Mangala Gomare, chief of the public health department, BMC said, “No major incident or hospitalisation has been reported in Mumbai yet. But yes, we have got reports of fever, weakness or body ache. All beneficiaries were given contact details to report of such incidents. We have provided guidance to all such beneficiaries, on a case to case basis.”
Meanwhile, in Pune, of the 1,802 beneficiaries who were vaccinated on Saturday, nine reported of having minor side-effects. Doctors said, factors like fasting, psychological anxiety over the vaccine, among others contributed to the side-effects.
With inputs from Steffy Thevar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 check-ups helping in early diagnosis of cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Want govt to focus on education sector’, says Anand Gupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to inoculate its citizens four days a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Principals worry about Class 10 students as schools remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bad air days are back for Mumbai after two days of respite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew in Mumbai impacted liquor sale in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explain why disabled student not admitted for medical course: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: E-Seva Kendra to be launched on Monday to help people with court case information
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No major side effects after Covid-19 vaccine says Maharashtra health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Presence at crime scene not liable for punishment: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitter rivalry between estranged cousins Uddhav, Raj Thackeray set to revive ahead of 2022 Mumbai civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu outbreak: 836 more birds dead; over 25,000 poultry birds culled across Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra BJP leaders want ban on Tandav web series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acting in golden hours, Mumbai cyber police saved ₹15 crore from criminals in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyber police arrests Gujarat man for duping 22,000 people via fake shopping website
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox