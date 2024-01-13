No relief to Rakhi Sawant in estranged husband’s case for leaking private videos

MUMBAI: The Dindoshi sessions court has denied anticipatory bail to Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant in a case filed against her by her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani for allegedly leaking their private, sexually explicit videos. Mumbai, India - February 07, 2023: Rakhi Sawant at Oshiwara Police Station to register complaint on husband Adil Durrani against domestic violence, at Jogeshwari, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 07, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Additional sessions judge, Shrikant Y Bhosale, rejected Sawant’s bail plea on January 8. The detailed order was made available on Friday.

The court observed that Sawant had criminal antecedents and that the material allegedly transmitted by her was not only obscene but also sexually explicit.

According to Durrani, on August 25, 2023, the actor displayed her mobile phone containing sexually explicit material pertaining to him in a television show. Sawant allegedly showed two videos, each being around 25-30 minutes long.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, representing the accused, vehemently submitted that Durrani’s character was in question and that several cases were already pending against him.

“The alleged videos were recorded by Durrani himself and therefore if section 67(A) is to be applied, then the informant is also a co-accused in the present case. Though the video was displayed, in fact the contents therein were not visible and therefore, it cannot be said that there is infringement of law,” he contended.

Public prosecutor RC Savle opposed Sawant’s application stating that she not only displayed her phone containing the objectionable video in one TV show but shared the said videos on various WhatsApp groups and forwarded the links.

The prosecution added that Sawant was in the habit of engaging herself in transmitting sexually explicit material and that another actor had also filed a complaint against Sawant, wherein the pre-arrest bail was rejected.

“The relief of anticipatory bail is within the discretion of the Court and the court has to grant or to refuse the said relief considering the facts and circumstances of a particular case. Having discussed the allegations and the facts and circumstances of the case, I think this is not a fit case to grant relief of anticipatory bail, said the additional sessions judge Shrikant Y Bhosale.

However, the court had previously granted Sawant interim protection from arrest on November 29 last year. After the court rejected Sawant’s application, it extended the interim protection till January 11, 2024, to give time to Sawant to approach the high court.