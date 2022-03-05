No towing of vehicles in Mumbai for a week, top cop declares on Twitter
Vehicles parked in no-parking areas across Mumbai will not be towed by the traffic police for a week, starting Sunday. Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday posted on Twitter that the police force had plans to stop towing of vehicles across Mumbai and that the decision will be tested in the city on an experimental basis.
“Dear Mumbaikars, I am overwhelmed with your response. As a first, we plan to stop towing of vehicles. Experimental to start with and final, if you comply. Let me know what you think,” Pandey tweeted on Saturday, referring to the response that he received to his call for suggestions for better functioning of the Mumbai police force.
Pandey did not respond to calls and messages in this regard. However, a senior traffic police officer said the decision to not tow vehicles – parked in no-parking areas will be implemented in the city on an experimental basis for a period of one week, beginning Sunday, March 6.
The traffic police officer, however, refused to say anything further on the decision, saying they were not aware of the context or the logic behind the decision. “The move is the CP’s brainchild and only aspect we know is that it would be implemented for a week to weigh its pros and cons,” said the traffic police official.
Another police officer said it could be perhaps because several complaints had been received by senior police officials regarding towing of vehicles and exorbitant amounts charged by private towing vehicle owners.
