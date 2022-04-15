Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents.
Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies.
Having a licence to own a pet is mandatory. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially. Currently, the TMC has appointed additional staff in this department to complete the registration process. As per law, those who do not have proper licence, their pets could be seized by the local administration.
“There are sporadic instances of dog bites. Moreover, if registered with the TMC, the pets can be provided timely vaccines as well. Those who have pets have to register with ₹2,000 and after that pay ₹400 every year. There are hardly a handful of pet owners who have a licence, hence we have taken the help of housing societies to help us in the survey as to how many have not registered,” said Dr Kshama Sikandar, veterinary officer, TMC.
While some pet owners are confused with this sudden announcement, many others are demanding additional facilities for their pets.
“These include having a pet-friendly or animal-specific garden and a dedicated crematorium for animals. Those who can afford pets would easily be able to pay the registration charges. However, the sudden announcement has left many confused,” said Kunal Kulkarni, a 46-year-old animal lover and a pet owner.
Meanwhile, the TMC has asked pet owners to register at the earliest, “Those who have licence can renew it if need be and those who have not yet registered should do it soon. We shall initiate a survey based on the details sent by the housing societies and will be compelled to take action against those who have not registered,” said Manish Joshi, deputy commissioner, TMC.
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
78 deaths, 65 injuries reported at Kalyan railway station in first quarter of 2022
In the first three months of 2022, 78 deaths have occurred in Kalyan railway station premises because of various accidents. Sixty five others have been injured in the same period. Out of these, 16 railway commuters have died while 27 suffered injuries after falling from moving trains while 40 commuters have also died while trespassing near the Kalyan station premises.
