Mumbai: Notorious gangster Ganesh Shinde, who had allegedly fled from police custody while travelling in a train, was arrested on Thursday. Shinde was convicted of life imprisonment in 2016 along with a few others accused in an extortion and attempt to murder case. Notorious gangster who fled from police custody arrested

According to the police, Shinde is involved in 16 serious offences of extortion, threatening, assault and arms acts.

On Wednesday, Shinde was brought to the Esplanade Court in the city in connection with the Mumbai extortion case from Amravati jail where he was serving the life sentence, a police officer said, adding, “After attending the court hearing, the police were taking him back to Amravati by train. Shinde managed to flee away between Manmad and Bhusawal railway stations. A case was registered at the Shegav Police Station.”

The Mumbai crime branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) was also informed about the incident. “We had information that Shinde was coming to Sion to meet someone. Acting on the tip-off, police inspector Sunil Pawar laid a trap,” the police officer said.

The cops nabbed Shinde when he got off from a taxi, the officer said, adding, “This is not the first time that Shinde has fled. He had earlier fled from police custody in 2016 from Vashi but was nabbed soon after.”

Shinde was arrested in October last year in a fresh case for allegedly threatening a Bandra-based builder for extortion. The builder had registered a case and after an inquiry police found that the accused had even sent threatening messages to the victim. The case was later transferred to AEC from Bandra Police Station for further investigation.

