Now, get your swimming pool membership online

Mumbai Now, you can get your civic-owned swimming pool membership online.

Earlier, the membership in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run swimming pool could be obtained once or twice a year by waiting in queues and filling forms physically. People had to stand in the queues at 4am and membership would be granted only on a first-cum-first basis. They would then again have to queue up to submit forms. But the BMC has eased this process and has started allowing online bookings.

In the first phase, the online service will be applicable to four swimming pools, namely- Mahatma Gandhi Olympic pool in Dadar, General Arun Kumar Vaidya Olympic pool in Chembur, Sardar Vallabhai Patel Olympic pool in Kandivali and Shri Mrubali Devi pool in Dahisar.

The first three pools are Olympic-sized pools and the annual membership fees will be ₹10,100, while the Dahisar swimming pool membership will be available for ₹8,000. ₹5,300 will be the cost of annual membership for senior citizens, students and the differently-abled.

Every member can swim only for one hour. There will be face recognition during entry and exit and if a member swims for more than one hour, the hours will be deducted from the membership tenure.