Now, get your swimming pool membership online
Earlier, the membership in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run swimming pool could be obtained once or twice a year by waiting in queues and filling forms physically
Earlier, the membership in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run swimming pool could be obtained once or twice a year by waiting in queues and filling forms physically. People had to stand in the queues at 4am and membership would be granted only on a first-cum-first basis. They would then again have to queue up to submit forms. But the BMC has eased this process and has started allowing online bookings.
In the first phase, the online service will be applicable to four swimming pools, namely- Mahatma Gandhi Olympic pool in Dadar, General Arun Kumar Vaidya Olympic pool in Chembur, Sardar Vallabhai Patel Olympic pool in Kandivali and Shri Mrubali Devi pool in Dahisar.
The first three pools are Olympic-sized pools and the annual membership fees will be ₹10,100, while the Dahisar swimming pool membership will be available for ₹8,000. ₹5,300 will be the cost of annual membership for senior citizens, students and the differently-abled.
Every member can swim only for one hour. There will be face recognition during entry and exit and if a member swims for more than one hour, the hours will be deducted from the membership tenure.
AAP govt calls Delhi assembly special session amid horse-trading claims by MLAs
The Aam Aadmi Party government has called a special session of the Delhi assembly on Friday amid a political storm after the ruling party claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to lure their MLAs besides threatening them with fake cases. According to a document issued by the Delhi assembly, the session is scheduled to begin at 11am on Friday. These issues are likely to dominate the upcoming session of the assembly.
Only 20% of buildings audited followed fire safety norms
Mumbai Are Mumbai's high-rises essentially fire traps? The fire brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has found that safety norms were being violated in most of the buildings in the city. “It was found that only 60 buildings adhered to safety norms and 286 buildings didn't...,” Chief minister Eknath Shinde said in a written reply to a question by Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena) and others on Wednesday.
Bomb hoax call to five-star hotel: Two men from Vapi arrested
Police have arrested two men from Gujarat's Vapi for allegedly making a bomb hoax call to a five-star hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and later demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore. The duo, Vikram Singh, 22, and hail from Bihar, 20, Yeshu Singh and do odd jobs for a living. Another team started tracking the locations of the phone numbers. They thereafter searched for the hotel's front desk number on the internet.
Man asks employee to look for another job, gets stabbed multiple times
Mumbai A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his employer and a colleague after Shah asked him to find another job. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 2 pm at Om Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd in Andheri (W). Maulik Shah, 58, who owns the firm, and one of his employees, Satish Pawar, were stabbed by another a resident of Charkop, 35, employee Omkar Gangan.
Smartphone found with woman prisoner in Indore jail; probe on, guard suspended
A smartphone has been recovered from a 35-year-old woman lodged as an undertrial in the district prison of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where Payal was shifted from New Delhi's Tihar Jail three months ago, an official said on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a probe has been ordered into the incident and a detailed report sought from officials within 24 hours. During interrogation, the accused claimed she was an engineering graduate, Central Jail's Superintendent Alka Sonkar, who is investigating the phone recovery matter said.
