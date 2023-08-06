Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tanzanian national booked for raping event anchor

Tanzanian national booked for raping event anchor

ByVinay Dalvi
Aug 06, 2023 12:48 AM IST

NRI booked for allegedly raping event anchor, promising marriage. The accused sexually assaulted her multiple times in different locations.

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has been booked for allegedly raping a 34-year-old event anchor several times and promising to marry her.

Minor Rape. (File Photo: IANS) (IANS)
Minor Rape. (File Photo: IANS) (IANS)

The complainant and the accused, Viran Patel, met at a friend’s birthday party in October 2022. They later exchanged numbers and soon became good friends. In February 2023, the woman shifted to his Lower Parel-based flat,” said a police officer.

As they both were from the same community and unmarried, they decided to get married, and accordingly, the complainant introduced him to all her relatives.

The woman was opposed to a physical relationship before marriage, the accused used to insist on a physical relationship leading to quarrels between them. “Both of them started staying together at his flat in Lower Parel, where he sexually assaulted her. He then took her to his friend’s farmhouse in Alibag, his flats in Pune, and a luxurious hotel in Pune where he forced himself on her, promising to marry her in December,” said the police officer.

Patel has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said Patel holds a Tanzanian passport. He was born in India but grew up in Tanzania and has an import and export business of tiles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out