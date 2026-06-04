MUMBAI: An 81-year-old man serving on the board of at least five Reliance Group companies has alleged that a caretaker nurse exploited his age and medical condition to siphon off ₹4.55 lakh from his bank account after fraudulently obtaining his online banking credentials. The Sakinaka police have registered a case against the nurse for theft and cyber-related offences. Nurse booked for siphoning ₹4.55 lakh from Reliance group board member’s bank account

According to the complaint, Chandrakant Gokhale, 81, who resides with his wife Kunda, 78, at Nahar Amrit Shakti on Chandivali Farm Road in Andheri East, fell ill with a severe cough and chest infection on February 26, 2026. He was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Powai by his daughter-in-law, Deepika Gokhale, and was discharged on March 10.

Gokhale told police that on April 5 he employed Nisha Bekare as a daytime caretaker nurse on the recommendation of an acquaintance. She was hired at a daily wage of ₹1,100.

In his statement, Gokhale said he frequently ordered household supplies and medicines online using his mobile phone and made payments through Google Pay. During these transactions, Bekare would often stand behind him. He further alleged that whenever he needed to use the restroom, he would leave his mobile phone on the bed while the nurse accompanied him to the bathroom door and waited outside.

The alleged fraud came to light on April 26 when Gokhale noticed a bank message on his phone indicating that money had been debited from his account. He immediately contacted the bank and was informed that detailed account statements would be made available within a couple of days as it was a Sunday.

Later that evening, at around 6.30 pm, Gokhale informed Bekare that she need not report for work from the following day. He paid her ₹27,500 for 22 days of work by transferring the amount from his wife’s bank account.

On April 29, after obtaining his bank statement, Gokhale allegedly discovered that substantial sums had been transferred from his account to Bekare’s bank account. He subsequently approached the Sakinaka police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint and bank records, the police registered a case against Bekare for allegedly siphoning off ₹4.55 lakh. She has been booked under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Further investigation is underway.