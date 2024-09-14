Nvidia’s ‘correction’ a moment of reflection

In the world of technology, few names carry as much weight as Nvidia. Their chips, particularly graphics processing units (GPUs), are the brains behind many artificial intelligence (AI) systems. From self-driving cars to virtual assistants like Siri, much of the modern tech revolution relies on Nvidia’s technology. But it most often stays in the background of the gadgets and services we use while its engineers design the powerful chips that make everything work. So, when Nvidia’s stock took a serious hit last month, it wasn’t just a bad day on Wall Street—the tremors rippled through the global tech sector. HT Image

“When I look at the tech ecosystem, the intrinsic value of this company is very high and it is perhaps the most valuable to the world,” says Prasanto Roy, a New Delhi-based technology and policy analyst. So, when investors suddenly pulled back, signalling their concerns on the company’s stock prices, it raised bigger questions about the future of AI and technology in general.

It appears the key reason Nvidia’s stock tumbled 15% in a single day had to do with the sudden realization that growth, no matter how promising, is not always guaranteed. Tech stocks, particularly those linked to AI, have been riding a high. Nvidia, in particular, has become the poster child of the AI boom. But as with any boom, there comes a moment when investors start asking whether the future profits they have been banking on are actually going to materialize as expected.

When Nvidia’s stock fell, it wasn’t just about the company’s potential. It was a signal the broader tech industry had been running a little too fast. AI, for all its potential, is still in its early days. It’s the shiny new toy that everyone’s excited about, but the path from groundbreaking innovation to everyday application is often long and fraught with challenges. What Nvidia’s stock drop hinted at was a growing realization that this journey may take longer and be more complicated than investors had hoped.

“Typically such stocks go through the hype cycle and then become meme stocks. Now, suddenly, new investors want to own such stocks at ANY price. And that obviously is not a good thing,” a Bengaluru-based fund manager pointed out.

On his part, Roy is more optimistic. He points out that when we zoom out and look at the stock prices of Nvidia over the last five years, than the ‘rout’ as it is being described now is “actually just a correction”. In fact, he says, over the last five years, the company edged past Microsoft to be the most valuable. So why the fall? “Because the markets had gone ahead of itself and projected unsustainable growth rates in the near to middle term,” he says. To hammer it home, Roy adds it’s about expectations catching up with reality.

The second order outcomes of slower AI development include slower progress in areas like healthcare, creating the next generation of smartphones, virtual reality experiences, or even improvements to the streaming services we rely on for entertainment. Then, the uncertainty that Nvidia’s stock drop symbolizes could lead to less investments in cutting-edge tech. Venture capitalists who fund start-ups and emerging tech companies, are often influenced by the mood of the market. If they sense that the AI hype is cooling off, they may pull back funding from projects that seem too speculative.

How ought India interpret this message from Wall Street? “India must put its head down and continue to quietly build AI skills in volume, similar to what it did with software which grew steadily under the radar. India’s strength lies in its vast talent pool who can develop AI expertise. This will ensure the country remains a key player in the future regardless of market fluctuations,” Harish Mehta, a founding member of Nasscom and author of the Maverick Effect wrote in a text message.

Nvidia’s price correction then is a moment of reflection before the next leap forward. The more thoughtful leaders will read this to be more cautious and not be swayed by the hyper growth era such as the dot com boom years. Because a bust followed.