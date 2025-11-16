MUMBAI: President of the OBC Mahasangh Baban Taywade on Saturday objected to the calculation methodology used for deciding OBC seats in local body polls, saying that it would result in a reduced number of seats for the community. He pointed out that it had led to the loss of one OBC seat in the Nagpur municipal corporation, and wrote a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that he look into the matter. OBC body cries foul about SEC’s calculation method for OBC seats

The reserved seats in a local body take into consideration the total number of seats that it has and the reservation percentage due to the specific community, which, in the OBCs’ case is 27%. The methodology that Taywade has challenged was issued by the State Election Commission (SEC). According to the OBC leader, with this calculation, if the number of OBC seats includes a fraction, the fraction is to be ignored, which is not the case with other communities such as the scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs) and women.

“In the case of SCs, STs and women, if the number has a fraction and it is above .50, it is rounded off to the next number, which gives them one extra seat,” he said. “In the Nagpur municipal corporation calculation, the total number of seats is 151 and the OBC quota is 27. Divided by 100, this comes to 40.77. But this fraction was ignored as per the SEC formula, and instead of 41 seats, 40 OBC seats were declared. If the same thing had happened with the SC/ST or women’s quota, they would have got one additional seat. This is an injustice to the OBC community.”

Taywade said he had discussed the matter with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had assured him that he would look into it.