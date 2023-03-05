Home / Cities / Mumbai News / On camera: Road cracks open after pipeline bursts in Maharashtra; woman injured

On camera: Road cracks open after pipeline bursts in Maharashtra; woman injured

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Mar 05, 2023 08:01 AM IST

Reports claimed that the incident took place near Yavatmal Vidarbha Housing Society and the woman, who was trapped in the heavy flow of the water, was rescued by the locals.

A huge chunk of road cracked open in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Saturday after an underground pipeline reportedly burst open, leaving the passage flooded with water. A woman on a scooty is said to have been injured during the incident.

Screengrab of the video. (ANI)
A 40-second CCTV camera clip shared by news agency ANI shows a portion of a road blowing up because of the high pressure of the water from an underground pipeline. The woman could be seen passing by the spot just as the water rose many feet high above the ground and flooded the road.

"I was talking on the phone when I saw the road crack open due to the force of water as an underground pipeline burst. Water filled in the area and people looked scared," an eyewitness, Pooja Biswas, told news agency ANI.

A similar incident was reported from Mumbai after a portion of four feet road caved in on Ganpatrao Bhosle Marg, Worli Naka junction on Thursday after a British-era water main burst.

