Once again, Raut brokers peace between Thackeray brothers

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stepped into the role of a trouble-shooter last week when it seemed like the newly formed alliance of the Thackeray brothers was in trouble following the Kalyan episode. According to Shiv Sena (UBT) insiders, party chief Uddhav Thackeray was angry after the MNS supported the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to secure a majority in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), following which Raut gave a strong reaction to the media saying those supporting traitors (as they call the Shinde faction) would also be known as traitors. Mumbai, India. Jan 23, 2026- Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) party, and Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party, attended a programme at Shanmukhanand Auditorium in Matunga, Mumbai, to mark the beginning of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's birth centenary year. Mumbai, India. Jan 23, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Later, he visited Raj’s Shivaji Park residence and conveyed Uddhav’s anguish over the KDMC issue. He was told by the MNS leadership that the local leaders said all their five corporators would have anyway gone with Shinde and the party would have been left with zero representation in the civic body if this step was not taken. He was also told that Raj himself was very unhappy over the situation (that was why he later said it was “disgusting”). In this background, Raj was not keen to attend the programme organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) on January 23 on the occasion of the birth centenary of Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. MNS leaders even told media persons that he had a bout of cough and would not be able to attend the programme. It was Raut who, in fact, had played a significant role in bringing the two brothers together, convinced him to attend the same, even if for some time. His absence would lend weight to the speculation that cracks have appeared in the unity of the Thackeray brothers, he pointed out. Following this, Raj attended the programme, clarified his stand and even insisted that the duo would stick together.

Devabhau not amused with Bhai...

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was certainly not amused when deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde moved to secure a majority in Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar civic bodies by keeping BJP away. Shinde’s manoeuvres were happening when Fadnavis was in Davos and party insiders say he was irked when he found out. In Mumbai too, Shinde has been making it clear that he would not support BJP unless a power-sharing pact is worked out. He still has not given up the demand for the mayor’s post or chairmanship of the standing committee that controls civic coffers. That was the reason that even after 10 days of the results, the BJP and Sena have not registered their group as an alliance with the Konkan divisional commissioner. BJP insiders are saying that things would be worked out following a Fadnavis-Shinde meeting which is expected soon. Shinde who is fondly called Bhai by his party colleagues is not letting the BJP savour the joy of victory in Mumbai.

Lost opportunity?

As the BJP-Sena alliance won the Mumbai civic polls, the Congress leadership in Delhi has been informed that the decision of local party leaders not to go with the Thackeray brothers alliance has led to a loss of an opportunity to be in power in India’s financial capital. Following a request by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Congress had been asked to consider an alliance with Thackeray brothers. While the state Congress leadership was in favour of such an alliance, the Mumbai unit rejected the idea saying any tie-up with Raj Thackeray would mean the party losing its north Indian voters. In the January 15 elections, Congress registered its worst ever performance in Mumbai, winning 24 seats which was less than its 2017 tally. It also did not do well in areas where north Indian voters are in large numbers. Contesting separately, the erstwhile allies won 96 seats (Sena UBT -MNS -NCP (SP) 72 and Congress 24) which was just 18 less than the majority mark in the 227-member civic body. The results show the MVA could have reached close to the halfway mark had they contested together.

Bal Thackeray’s connection to Mera Naam Joker

In an article in a special edition of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, Saamana, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Balasaheb Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has recounted memories of his uncle and mentor - he spoke of the late Thackeray’s friendship with renowned filmmaker Raj Kapoor and how he had made the latter remove scenes in the famous movie, ‘Mera Naam Joker’ because he thought they were pro Communist. This happened in 1970s when there was a conflict between Shiv Sena and the Communists in Mumbai. Mera Naam Joker was to release at that time. Bal Thackeray had been told by someone that a few scenes in the movie were pro-Communists. According to Raj, Thackeray spoke to Kapoor, who invited him to watch the movie and point out the scenes that he thought were problematic. Later, a couple of scenes were removed, Raj says.