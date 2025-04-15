Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
One killed after MSRTC hits bike at Hindmata Bridge

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 15, 2025 06:50 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old pillion rider died and his friend was injured after an MSRTC bus ran over them at Hindmata Bridge. Police booked the driver for negligence.

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old pillion rider died, and his friend who was riding their bike was seriously injured, after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus ran over them at Hindmata Bridge early on Sunday. The bus driver was booked for causing death by negligence on Sunday.

Mumbai, India. Apr 14, 2025: 20-year-old Mazgaon resident Mohammad Shaikh lost his life after a speeding State transport (ST) bus collided with his bike in the Dadar area of Mumbai.Mumbai, India. Apr 14, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India. Apr 14, 2025: 20-year-old Mazgaon resident Mohammad Shaikh lost his life after a speeding State transport (ST) bus collided with his bike in the Dadar area of Mumbai.Mumbai, India. Apr 14, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The deceased, Muhammad Ishak Akbar Shaikh, had completed SSC and was engaged in petty works, said police. The rider, 23-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad Firoz Ansari, lives in Byculla and was Ishak’s friend.

Around 11pm on Saturday, Ishak’s father, Akbar Mansurali Shaikh, 51, who works as a security guard, returned to his house in the Daru Khana area, Reay Road, and saw his son was not at home. When he called Ishak, he said he was on his way home. As he did not return, Mansurali called Ishak again after 2am. An unknown person answered the call, informing him that Ishak had met with an accident and was admitted at the KEM Hospital, said a police officer.

When the police reached the hospital, Ishak was declared dead and Arbaaz, who suffered head injuries, was undergoing treatment. Ishak’s family was informed that the duo had left for Mazgaon from Mahim. “When they reached Hindmata Bridge on the South bound lane of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Dadar East, they were overtaking an MSRTC bus, which suddenly moved towards its right. The bus caused them to fall from their bike. They rear wheel of the bus then ran over them,” the officer added.

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (acts that endanger human life or personal safety due to negligence or recklessness) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against the unidentified bus driver. The police have noted down the bus number so they can find who the accused driver is.

