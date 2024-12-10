MUMBAI: A SIM card supplier was arrested by the Mumbai Crime branch on Sunday in connection with the murder of Sachin Kurmi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from the Byculla division. The police said that this is the fourth arrest in the case, the first three being Anand Kale, Vijay Kakade and Praful Patkar. One more arrested in Sachin Kurmi murder case

According to the police, the accused, Govind Yadav, was arrested from Bandra. He had allegedly supplied SIM cards to the three other accused. Kurmi’s family have been demanding more arrests and allege that that late politician was threatened and attacked by another gang who remain at large.

October 5, Kurmi, also known as Munna, was out on a post-dinner walk when he was stabbed at least 20 times by three unknown assailants in Byculla. He was rushed to JJ hospital, where he was declared dead. After his family demanded a CBI probe, Mumbai Crime Branch invoked Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) last week. The case was initially investigated by local police was transferred to Crime branch after the family met NCP leader, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal, who in turn met with the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

“After applying MCOCA in the case, we took custody of the three accused from Byculla police station, who were not interrogated earlier by us. During these investigations, we learnt the role Yadav played. He is currently in our custody,” said a police officer from the Crime Branch.

The family has been demanding more arrests as Kurmi was allegedly threatened and attacked by another gang who are still at large. They claim four more people, apart from those arrested, were involved in the case.